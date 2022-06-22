MPD Reports: Dog left locked in car, DUI arrest after man drives over trash cans, child abuse, entering auto, burglary, more…

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 9 – 16, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Child Custody – Blaine St -In reference to complainant’s ex not bringing their child on time. The ex showed up.

Roadblock – South Broad St in reference to several skunks on the road, canceled by 337

Mental Person – Sycamore Ct in reference to a female subject taking narcotics and wanting EMS. Turned over to EMS

Suspicious Vehicle – Sorrells St in reference to a named subject being intoxicated and driving over trash cans. He was arrested for DUI.

Missing Person – Sorrells St in reference a named subject not returning home He was placed on GCIC as missing.

Gunshot Wound – West Spring St in reference to a shooting that occurred in Covington, Turned over to Newton County S.O.

Dispute – Green St in reference to a male subject breaking a window at this apartment. Warrants to be taken.

Suspicious Person – Historic Courthouse in reference to a named subject sitting at the courthouse, He was transported home.

Suspicious Person – Saratoga Dr; Monroe Post Office- In reference to male subject sleeping behind post office. Subject was sent on his way.

Dispute – G W Carver Dr. Subject was trying to get items out of the residence occupied by an ex- girlfriend. He was given a ride to Walmart and civil remedies were advised.

Burglary Report – Wheel House Lane; Complainant stated that on last night’s date someone had entered his residence and stole several pairs of shoes and speaker equipment. Forced entry was used on the front door. Report taken.

Child Abuse – Ash lane: Man reported that his son was sexually abused (5) years ago. Report was taken and turned over to CID.

Dispute – Magnolia Terrace: Male subject was disputing with his grandson over responsibilities. All was OK on the scene.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park & Lacy St. Vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road with a registration showing no insurance. No contact able to be made with driver, vehicle towed by next list wrecker.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street in reference to a dog locked inside a vehicle. Turned over Animal Control

Welfare Check – Ridgeview: Victory Church in Norcross received a call from an unknown female subject saying she was held against her will. Proper documentation was presented on the scene without incident.

Fraud – Blaine St; In reference to the complainant stating there were two unauthorized transactions on his account.

Elder Abuse – Via Phone. Accusations of Elder abuse in Exceptional Community Services. Report completed.

Assault – Hospital Drive (Piedmont Newton) in reference to a subject getting into a physical altercation with a named person last week and she did not want to press charges.

Entering Auto – Felker St. A. A woman reported her unlocked vehicle entered between 1930 last night and 1400 this date. An IPAD with an unknown serial number was taken.

Suicide Threats – Tanglewood Dr; In reference to a female subject threatening to harm herself. She was not on location, but contact was made with her boyfriend who stated she had just left to go get her son from work and she was fine.

Fight – Store House Ct – In reference to multiple individuals fighting. Complainant stated she would be taking out warrants, report taken.

Missing Person – Ash Ln. – In reference to a named subject not returning to the complainant’s address, listed as missing on GCIC.