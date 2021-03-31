MPD Reports: Driver leaves gas station with pump attached, theft and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 18 – 25, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Patient – Birch Street in reference to subject came home from smoking crack Cocaine and was arguing with everyone. Turned over to EMS

Traffic Stop – Dollar General on E Spring Street. A male subject was placed under arrest for Possession of marijuana and possession of drug related object.

Threats – West Spring Street (Home Depot): In reference to a white male making threats to shoot the complainant and his animal next time he sees him. Report made.

Gun Shot – E Marable Street in reference to two black male subjects shot at a gray passenger vehicle. All subjects left the area. CID was notified for further investigation when the subjects and the victim were located.

Dispute – subject driving off with the gas pump in the vehicle and refusing to pay for the spilled fuel. Situation was mediated.

Trespassing – Country Club Dr in reference to subject riding a 4-wheeler on complainant’s property, civil Remedies given.

Shoplifting – W Spring St a shoplifter being held by Walmart L.P. She was arrested and released on citation for misdemeanor shoplifting.

Custody Dispute – Red Oak Ct a custody argument between two parties over subject. Situation resolved.

Disturbing Peace – W Spring St juveniles in parking lot revving their engines, juveniles sent on their way.

Dispute – Roosevelt St. Family disputing over dog being off the leash. Juvenile got physical with Father, Juvenile Complaint/Report Made.

Traffic Offense – S Broad St & Atha St. Reference to a white Jeep Cherokee stopped for non-visible tag. A subject was arrested for warrants out of Newton County.

Harassing Communications – South Broad St Complainant not wanting contact with his neighbor. The neighbor was advised not to have any contact with complainant.

Armed Person – Custom Way Reference to two subject involved in a dispute at chestnut cupboard. After investigation it was determined that no crime had taken place.

Dispute – Plaza Dr Subject on location beating on the door. Subject was sent home. All ok.

Theft Report – Mill Stone Bluff. Ref to forced entry on a vacant residence and it appears as if someone attempted to start a fire in living room.

Dispute – West Creek Cir. Ref to a civil dispute over belongings.

Dispute – Magnolia Terr. In reference to a subject who entered the complainant’s residence and took their wallet and made threats against victim. Warrants taken against the subject for burglary.

Child Abuse – West Spring St., Walmart. In reference to an incident that occurred on Lawrence St. Report taken.

Threats – Roosevelt St. Complainant advised a subject had sent her son a text message that she took to be a threat. Report taken for document purposes per complainants’ request.

Suspicious Vehicle -N Broad St at Charlotte Rowel Blvd. A physical altercation occurred between a male and a female subject while driving. After investigation the male was taken into custody for driving while license suspended, possession. of Sch II, and drug related objects. The female subject was taken into custody for possession. of Sch II, Drug related objects, and family violence simple battery. Warrants taken.