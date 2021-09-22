MPD Reports: Drug arrest after man driving erratically; woman attacked with keys and police respond to mental health incidents

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the lengh, this has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Armistead Cir. – Argument over the male party having company over late at night. The female complainant was advised that the male could have any company he wished over at any time he wanted. Situation was mediated.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 East @ Unisia Dr. – Caller advised a lawn care work truck was driving recklessly all over the roadway. Upon officer’s arrival in the area the suspect vehicle was observed to be driving all over the roadway at approximately 20 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. A traffic stop was subsequently conducted. A felony stop was performed on the vehicle due to the vehicle taking an excessive amount of time to stop. Once the driver was taken into custody it was discovered, by his own admission, that he was under the influence of drugs and that a pill bottle with several Oxycodone pills was located in the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Schedule II, DUI drugs, Drugs to be kept in original container, driving on a suspended license, and impeding the flow of traffic.

Dispute – Knight Street, in reference to a male subject striking his brother-in-law. He was arrested under family violence battery and transported to the WCSO jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Home Depot – An occupied suspicious vehicle was located while conducting an area check. The adult in the vehicle was released and the juvenile in the vehicle was picked up by her mother. Vehicle was searched with no contraband or stolen property being located.

EMS Assist – Turner St In reference to subject laying on the bed unresponsive, Turned over to EMS who transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Assault – Piedmont Walton ER. An incident occurred at the Walmart in Monroe. Complainant was in an altercation with a female and was cut numerous times with car keys. Female complainant did not call 911 about the incident. ER staff called on the complainant’s behalf. Comp did not want to press charges or make a report. The only information provided for the suspect was a friend of the complainant’s child’s father’s girl/friend.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 79 @ Unisia Dr. A male subject was stopped for speeding. (74 in a 55) He had a warrant through Walton County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation, warrant confirmed. He was also issued a citation for speeding and transported to the WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Person – Creek View Ct – Complainant called in reference to a subject possibly in her residence. No signs of anyone in the residence and the complainant is flagged as a mental patient. 4th call of the evening from this residence, prior calls were cancelled by officer.

Mental Subject – West Spring Street (Piedmont Walton) in reference to subject having a mental episode. The subject was transported to Athens via EMS by request.

Threats – East Spring Street (Our Family Healthcare) In reference to the complainant receiving possible threats from her ex-boyfriend via text. The texts were received at the complainant’s address in Walton County. TOT WCSO.

Damage to Property – Roosevelt Street. In reference to the complainant striking a sewer topped on the freshly milled Bryant Road last date and damaging the driver front rim and tire. Report taken.

Dispute – Hwy 78 (Truck Stop) in reference to complainant verbally disputing with Taylor’s Wrecker service over payment for unlocking his vehicle. Situation mediated.

Damage to Property – E Church St in reference to complainant having a branch fall onto the hood of her vehicle while traveling on East Church Street. Report taken.