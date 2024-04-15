MPD Reports: Employee theft; victim declines pressing charges after recovery of his stolen dirt bike from a 10-year-old; traffic stops net arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 4, 2024 – 11,2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – South Broad St @ Arc of Mercy; In reference to the Trans-Med unit trying to drop off the patient at the assisted living care home, but no staff is on location. No staff was observed on location, and neg. contact by all numbers associated with Arc of Mercy. Trans-Med took the patient back to Piedmont Walton until contact can be made.

EMS Assist) 639 Birch St Apt A; Subject in cardiac arrest, Turned over to MFD and EMS.

Mental Patient – South Madison; Abundance of Love Care Home – In reference to a patient living at another location, but dropped off at the current location. The patient became aggressive from being unfamiliar with the residence. The patient was transported to the correct facility. Report filed with Adult Protective Services and Healthcare Facility Regulation Division due to negligence observed.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr.; USA Storage – In reference to a storage unit that was broken into. Report taken and forwarded to CID.

Civil issue – Blaine St; MPD- In reference to the complainant being subcontracted to work at a location inside the city and not being paid, the subject who contracted them is based in Lawrenceville, complainant referred to Lawrenceville PD to file a report.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 11 – In reference to a female subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of her vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana, THC edibles, THC vape pens and drug related objects. She was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft – Cook St- In reference to complainant stating her vehicle was stolen by a subject. Report taken.

Theft – S. Wayne St.; Utopia – In reference to an employee stealing inventory and spa equipment after being terminated. State warrants were taken for Theft by Taking.

Wanted Subject – Victory Dr. – In reference to a female subject on location, who has confirmed warrants. Contact was made, and taken into custody without incident. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail, and turned over to staff.

Suspicious Vehicle – Stonecreek Bend @ River Brooke Ct- In reference to a black motorcycle with no plate attached, complainant thought the bike to be stolen. VIN was ran, the bike was not stolen and contact was unable to be made with the owner. All okay.

Subject in custody – Alcovy St; In reference to a named subject having an active probation violation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – Fawnfield Drive – In reference to juveniles in the area riding four-wheelers and golf carts almost striking children playing. Contact made with juveniles and parents.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St- Reference to a named subject on location with active warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident.

Theft Report – Lacy St; In reference to a female subject reporting her Xbox One stolen around 180 Hours from an unknown person. Report taken, Xbox One was placed on GCIC with a SN.

Theft call – Felker St. In reference to complainant reporting his blue and white Apollo RFZ 125cc dirt bike being stolen within the past 24 Hours. No SN could be provided. Around 2327 Hours, the subject called back and informed officers that he found out where the dirt bike was and recovered it from a 10-year-old male juvenile and he did not want to press charges, report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 138 at Charlotte Rowell merger – In reference to a named subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of 4 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – 138 North Midland – Vehicle stopped for tail light violation. Driver was arrested for Driving on a Suspended License and released on a copy of the citation. Passenger was arrested on her multiple warrants out of Fulton Co. and Madison Co. for Probation Violation.

