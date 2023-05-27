MPD Reports: Entering auto investigation; motorist assist; child abuse and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period May 11 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Agency Assist – N Broad & Graystone Church – In reference to a female with a flat tire. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and MPD officers assisted with changing the tire. All okay.

Dispute – 3rd St. – In reference to a juvenile on location calling and stating that his stepfather and he were in a dispute earlier. Juvenile stated his stepfather had hit him with a belt and he tried to block being hit with his arm, leaving a visible mark on his arm. The stepfather gave the same story as the juvenile. Corporal punishment was explained to parties on scene. A DFACS referral was made due to statements of abuse possibly happening on location.

Agency Assist – Windsor Dr. – DFACS requested assistance due to an unknown vehicle being on location. Vehicle had left prior to the officer’s arrival. Officer stood by while DFACS removed children from the residence.

Dispute – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn – A male and female on site verbally disputing over various things. The female was packing her belongings and leaving the motel room upon officer arrival. She stated she called because she wanted an officer to stand by while she packed her things. All okay.

Verbal Dispute – Wall St; – Complainant would like for officers to tell her significant other that he cannot ask her to stay in bed in the morning. Significant other was gone on arrival. No action taken.

Assault – W Spring St Piedmont Walton – In reference to an assault that occurred in the county. Turned over to WCSO.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Dunkin Donuts – In reference to a male subject sleeping on the sidewalk. He was advised not to sleep on the sidewalk and sent on his way.

Tree Limb in Roadway – Carwood @ Henson Dr. – Tree Limb in the roadway on Carwood. City Works Cut the tree limb and removed it from the roadway.

Dispute – Overlook Crest – In reference to a verbal dispute between a couple. The male was gone when officers arrived. All ok on location.

Dispute – Towler St – In reference to the complainant and her daughter getting into a verbal altercation. Parties were separated and the daughter agreed to leave the residence.

Hazard in the roadway – E.Spring St. @ N. Hammond Dr. – Shattered glass from a broken window in the middle of the intersection. Requested City Works or Fire to remove the glass. Engine 1 arrived on scene and cleared the glass from the roadway.

Wanted Person – Nowell St – In reference to a male subject on location with a warrant. Taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail.

Agency Assist – Walton Rd.- In reference to a report of a juvenile being physically abused. The alleged abuse occurred inside the city limits. Report taken. DFACS referral completed.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; Dairy Queen – In reference to a male giving the complainant money, and supposedly asking questions in a suspicious manner. Call handled by phone due to the male being gone when officer arrived and inclement weather.

Dispute – Towler St; – Female subject wanted to report another female subject was sitting in her vehicle in front of her residence tonight. The complainant was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process.

Prisoner Transport – Gwinnett County Jail, Male subject was picked up from Gwinnett County and transported to the Walton County jail. He had an active warrant through Monroe for failure to appear.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St @ W Highland, male subject wearing a hoodie and pushing a blue bicycle observed on the side of the road. Contact made due to recent entering auto attempts in the city, (males on bicycles) Subject was identified as one who has been charged in the past for entering auto. Pictures were taken of his clothing, He also had a black glove in his pocket. Contact was made with his guardian and he was transported back to his residence Hillcrest Commons. Pictures of him were taken and attached to the report. He was coming from the area of Reed St.