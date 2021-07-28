MPD Reports: Entering auto reports after money and gun stolen in two different incidents

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Blaine St at MPD in reference to turning a phone for evidence. Cell turned in is for case number 21M008674. A supplemental was added to original report.

Entering Auto – 3rd St. – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being entered and $95 was taken.

Entering Auto – Masters Drive Complainant stating his 9 mm Taurus handgun has been missing since the 10th and believed it to have been taken out of his vehicle. Report made; no serial number available for GCIC entry at this time.

Damage to Property – East Fambrough Street in reference to bullet holes in residence. Window was damaged by a dispensed whippet cannister, no shooting occurred. Report taken.

Loitering – North Broad Street J&B – Reference to a named subject on location. He was arrested for violation of Criminal Trespass order.

Burglary – East Fambrough Street: in reference to home entered and items taken the previous night.

Unknown Law – Etten Dr. Reference to 911 hang up. Investigation led to the arrest of a subject for Battery Family Violence.

Agency Assist – Unisia Drive/East Church Street -Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop and a male subject fled on foot, Monroe Officers assisted WCSO by setting up a perimeter in the area while a K-9 track was conducted.

Traffic Stop -E. Washington / South Madison – reference maroon PT Cruiser stopped for non-functioning head light. Further investigation led to the arrest of a subject for possession of Schedule II – meth and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Suicide Threats/Pursuit) E. Marable/Gratis Rd. in reference to BOLO from Walton County & Barrow County for a white Dodge Challenger with blue racing stripes occupied by a named subject. Reports were that he was heavily intoxicated while driving armed with two guns after making suicidal threats. Contact made with vehicle at Mathews Park. Vehicle fled and pursuit initiated. Pursuit ended via PIT. Perimeter held for WCSO SWAT. He was found deceased from single self-inflicted Gun Shot Wound.

Dispute – Towler Street a dispute between two men. Both parties were issued criminal trespass notice for each other’s property, report made.