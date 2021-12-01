MPD Reports: Entering autos, warrant pick-ups and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents between Nov. 18 – 25, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into three parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Bold Springs Ave. Reference a white male being seen going through the complainant’s vehicle. No items missing.

Entering Auto -N Madison Ave. A male in black seen in the area and the complainant missing a wallet.

Other Law – Walton St in reference to someone going through multiple mailboxes overnight and tampering with mail. Report made.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Blvd – Tractor Supply in reference to a male subject emptying a propane tank in the parking lot so that he could return it. He was advised to stop and that Tractor Supply would not take the tank. He left the property.

Follow Up – N Midland. In reference to complainant having video of suspect from this morning’s entering autos.

Suspicious Person – Meadow Walk Dr. In reference to motorcycles in the area driving through yards. Contact was made with the riders, and they were warned on staying out people’s yards. All ok

Wanted Person -Driver stopped for traffic offense on Highway 78 at Edmondson Road. Passenger was found to have a warrant for her arrest out of Covington Police Department. She was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Enter Auto – Walton St In reference to a complainant having his vehicles entered last date. Extra Patrol – Glen Iris Dr in reference to enter auto, area will be check throughout the night.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 WB and Hwy 138. Subject was charged with speeding and no proof of insurance. Vehicle was impounded by Taylor s Wrecker service.

Warrant Service – Banks County Sheriff’s Office – A named subject was arrested by the Banks County Sheriffs Office for a Monroe PD warrant. He was transported to the Walton County Jail.

Wanted Person -Cook Pl. In reference to officer observing a female in the area. She was taken into custody for two active warrants out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. A male also was transported to WCSO jail without incident.

Other Law -Breedlove Dr At McDaniel St. In reference to complainant advising he had a verbal dispute with his mother at Walmart earlier this date and is having suicidal thoughts. Complainant was transported to Piedmont Walton for a voluntary mental evaluation.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr.- In reference to subject having a dispute with her mother-in-law. The issue was resolved without a report.

Civil Issue – Wheel House Lane in reference to subject wanting to get her belongings from the residence. The owner was not at the residence.

Dispute – Tall Oak W. in reference to a 19-year-old being unruly, she was placed under arrest for a warrant out of WCSO and Simple Assault – Family Violence.

Dispute – Walker Dr. In reference to a civil issue over a vehicle and a tow truck company. Both parties were advised of remedies and the situation was mediated.

Wanted Person – S Broad St; Chevron. A subject was arrested for an outstanding Barrow County parole violation warrant after being identified as a possible suspect during a dispute on Walker Drive. He was transported to Windstream where he was turned over to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.