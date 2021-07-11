MPD Reports: Faked heart attack fails to keep suspect out of jail; suicide attempt with broken light bulb

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts, this is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Carver Place – male juvenile looking in vehicles. He was placed under arrest and transported to the jail for Entering Auto.

Warrant Attempt – W Spring St: Piedmont Walton: In reference to a named subject on location with misdemeanor warrants. He was taken into custody and pretended to have a seizure and a heart attack. After being cleared by ER staff he was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Shoplifting – South Broad Street: Subject attempting to shoplift merchandise on location. Prosecution declined; criminal trespass warning served.

Entering Auto – West Creek Circle: white Chevrolet malibu entered and a playstation 5 stolen. Report taken. Warrants to be taken on the juvenile who was found to be in possession of the stolen item earlier this morning.

Traffic Offense – West Spring St & Etten Dt. In reference to a Green Kia Soul stopped for a non-displayed license plate. Further investigation led to the arrest of a subject for possession of schedule II and possession of drug related objects. Another subject was arrested for Possession of drug related objects and tampering with evidence (misdemeanor) and a third was arrested for outstanding warrants out of WCSO.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis Street Three people were throwing water balloons from a truck, striking a woman and her vehicle. Report made.

Dispute – Claywill Circle in reference to a named subject entering a property where he was unwanted. Report made.

Traffic Offense – Highway 78 at Walton Truck Stop – Driver stopped for traffic offense. A probable cause search found him to be in possession of 3 ounces of marijuana along with digital scales and packaging material. He was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicles/Persons – Two subjects were in a car parked on location in a manner that might lead one to believe a possible entering auto was occurring. They advised that they park on location so that they do not violate Tall Oaks parking rules. Nothing further.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 at 78 E. on Ramp. A named subject was stopped for turning left out of the WalMart exit on Hwy 138, He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and driving while unlicensed. He was transported to WCSO and released to the jail.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Aycock Ave – A named subject stopped for no headlights in the rain. The subject was arrested for possession of sch II, Sch IV, and suspended license.

Warrant Service – Gwinnett County Jail – In reference to transporting a female subject with a warrant out of MPD, from the Gwinnett Co. Jail to the WCSO Jail.

Unknown Law – Davis Street. Two parties arguing over a cellphone, both parties intoxicated. One party was picked up by a family member.

Suicide Attempt – Hubbard St: – Individual with history of cutting was transported to Piedmont Walton after cutting her arm multiple times with a broken light bulb.