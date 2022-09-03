MPD Reports: Female bicyclist arrested for shoplifting after riding on sidewalk and in middle of road; woman complains of her unruly children

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr – A woman and her daughter were disputing verbally.

Lost Item Report – MPD Lobby -Complainant called to report a missing passport.

Suspicious Person – Publix -Complainant called in reference to black male attempting to shoplift approximately $1,000.00 dollars of merchandise. Vehicle located on flock, investigation on going to identify suspect.

Identity Theft – Clubside Dr -A complainant called in reference to a bank account being opened in name fraudulently. Report taken

Lost/Stolen Item – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. (Service Loan). In reference to the complainant’s tag on her 2020 Chevrolet Trax missing. Tag to be entered on GCIC.

Fraud – Johns Supermarket- In reference to four checks that were cashed at John’s Supermarket over the past month being either fraudulent or bounced. Report taken.

Scam – Clubside Dr- A complainant reported that three males in a maroon truck spread pine straw on her property and charged her $1,670. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Wall St at Davis St. In reference to a bicycle riding on the sidewalk and in the middle of the road. After investigation it was determined that the female subject shoplifted earlier this date from Quality Foods and Ace Hardware based on the items in her possession. Contact was made with both business and they wished to proceed with charges, She was taken into custody for 2 counts of shoplifting and traffic charges. She was transported to the Walton County jail without incident. Follow ups will be conducted next date.

Traffic Stop – Pine Park St at Knight St. In reference to Bicycle riding in the middle of the roadway with no lights. Officer conducted a traffic stop on the bicycle. The operator attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody for failure to maintain lane, Light requirements, disorderly conduct and Possession of Marijuana. He was transported to the WCSO jail without further incident.

Suspicious Person – Glen Iris. A male subject was walking along Glen Iris from Birch St. to meet his mother at Mr. Quicks. He became argumentative as to the reason we were out with him. Attempted to explain the legal reason for our presence, to no avail. He was reminded of the statute for loitering and was informed of the requirements for disorderly conduct. He was sent on his way.

Agency assist – from BCSO in reference to looking for a missing Juvenile. They did not have any information as to where she was but suspected she was on lacy St or Walton Mills. Area checked with negative contact.

Burglary in Progress – Southside. Third party caller. Contact made with resident. All OK

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Trail – Complainant stated her children were being unruly. Remedies advised

EMS Assist – Michael Circle – In reference to the complainant’s boyfriend having side effects from Delta 8. Turned over to EMS.

Other law – S Broad St – Female subject on location reporting another subject stole her belongings and deserted her. She reported the theft and requested transport back to Jefferson.

Threats – Plantation Dr: Female subject reported receiving threats via text message. Officer attempted to make contact through phone number. Number was no longer in service. All was ok.

Dispute – 6th St. Male complainant reported his neighbor was throwing her trash and glass on the roadway. She was not home and there were no witnesses.

Mental Person – Tanglewood Dr in reference to a male subject wanted to go to the mental hospital. Turned over to EMS

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138 & Camp Lake Rd: Complainant advised of a vehicle failing to maintain lane and pulled into the car wash. Area checked with negative contact.

Child Custody – Royal Ct. – In reference to the mother of the complainant’s child not showing up at Snellville PD for Child custody swap. Civil remedies were advised.

Loud music – Classic Trail – Music turned down.

Dispute – 1400 HWY 78; Waffle House. In reference to a civil dispute over a refund. The parties involved had the dispute mediated prior to officer’s arrival. All was ok.

Loud Music – W Creek Court – In reference to a block party.

EMS Assist – Ridgeview – In reference to a combative patient. The patient was not combative when officers arrived, Turned over to Ridgeview staff without incident.