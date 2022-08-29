MPD Reports: Fraud charges after sold vehicle reported as stolen; residence forcibly entered and thousands of dollars worth of damage caused

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 18 – 25, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

DOA – S Broad; A female subject was found deceased by her husband. Turned over to the Coroner, CID notified.

Theft report – Booth Dr Female complainant reported a theft through Sash App by a named subject.

Fraud – Springer Lane In reference to complainant reporting her vehicle was taken earlier this week. It was determined the vehicle was sold and a warrant to be taken for false report of a crime.

Theft – Tall Oaks Lane -Female complainant reported that her daughter stole her spare keys

Damage to Property – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to the complainant stating that something hit his vehicle while in the store. Officer attempted to view store camera footage but was not able to locate the incident due to the cameras being moved with store renovations.

Dispute – Overlook Trail – The complainant requested that a named subject move a basketball goal off her property. She stated this is an ongoing issue. The subject moved the goal without any issues. All ok.

Damage To Property – Michael Circle – Between Monday August 15 and this date an unknown subject(s) forced entry into the residence and caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the residence.

Other Law – West Spring Street. In reference to a female subject requesting for police to tell a named subject to stay away from her. The male subject was located at the Marable Manor, and advised as such. The Temporary Protection Order process was also explained to the complainant.

911 hang up – CVS. 2 males disputing in parking lot. Parties separated.

Theft report – Monroe PD – Complainant was concerned due to a female she had given a ride to. It was determined no crime had been committed.

Fire – Brown Oil. Diesel Truck engine caught fire. Monroe Fire extinguished fire.

Suspicious person – Mr. Quicks – in reference to a named subject on location. The subject left the location without incident. All ok

Hit and Run – Unisia Dr & Walton Truck Stop – In reference to an accident that occurred at hwy 138, complainant followed the other car to Mt. Vernon. Complainant did return to truck to meet with officer, area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Mr. Quicks. Named subject from previous call at Mr. Quicks on location unconscious by dumpster. Turned over to EMS for transport for medical evaluation.

Traffic stop/arrest – W. Spring/ Hwy 138. Female subject arrested for Failure to Appear warrant through Walton County Sheriff’s Office. She transported to WCSO without incident.

Entering Auto – Mr. Quicks. Male subject stated that a named female subject entered his vehicle and took one (1) credit card and purchased several items with it. Insufficient probable cause at this time for charges.

Dispute – MLK BLVD; Dunkin Donuts – In reference to a female subject breaking a mug and almost hitting one of the employees with her car. A warrant for Criminal Trespass was taken out against her. She was later located at her residence and was placed under arrest. She was fingerprinted at the MPD then transported to the WCSO Jail and turned over to staff without incident.

Dispute – South Broad Broad Street in reference to a patient at the personal care home breaking into the medicine cabinet.

Loitering – Piedmont Walton. In reference to subject from two previous calls at Mr. Quicks refusing to leave the hospital bed after discharge. He was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to WCSO without incident.