MPD Reports: Fraud, theft and domestic disputes dominate

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris and Edwards St. A subject was stopped for handsfree law and was arrested for Driving on Suspended license.

Follow Up/ DOA – Cherry Hill Rd – Workers on site observed a body in the trash pile. Crime scene was secured and turned over to CID and GBI.

Child Abuse – Windsor Drive – Complainant was concerned due to grandchildren having visible markings on their bodies from their mother. DFACS was notified and responded to scene.

Found Property – S Madison Ave – MFD. Fire Department advised someone dropped off an ID and SSC. Attempted to make contact by phone of the license holder with negative contact. Turned over SSC and ID to SGT. Pearce.

Assault – W Spring St. A female subject advised last Monday she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend. She had visible marks on her person. Warrants taken on her boyfriend. See report for further.

Damage to property – Tanglewood Dr a vehicle backing into a parked car. Report taken. Suspect later returned to the area and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. The driver was cited for traffic violations and released. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Jays.

Damage To Property – E Church St: In reference to a white in color vehicle with black trim striking 2 road signs, a mailbox and a power pole. Monroe Utilities on location. Turned over to Monroe Utilities. Report made.

Threats – 140 Blaine Street in reference to a male subject wanting to follow up with CID in reference to a shooting from earlier this year. Extra patrol requested for the residence W Tall Oaks.

Theft – Etten Drive in reference to a female subject arguing with another woman. Parties were separated.

Follow up – Etten Drive in reference to a named subject allegedly using complainants credit card multiple of places. She was placed under arrest.

Fraud – Old Mill Point: In reference to a named subject opening a loan account in complaints nam’e. Report taken.

Dispute – Pine Park St Apt K in reference to subject being locked out of the residence where she lives with her grandmother. Subject advised she will come home next date.

Dispute – West Marable St. reference to complainant reporting that her boyfriend had taken her black GMC Yukon without permission. warrants taken.

EMS Assist – North Midland Ave. Complainant reporting their friend possibly had alcohol poisoning. Upon arrival, patient was ETOH. Turned over to EMS