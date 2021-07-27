Update: Body found at Monroe solid waste transfer station identified

Monroe Police seek information regarding the incident

Update

Monroe Police Department has identified the deceased woman found at the Monroe Transfer Station as 53-year-old Nancy Gallagher out of Athens, Ga. Her body was located at the transfer station after her body was discovered by workers at the location. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the death of Nancy Gallagher is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department or the GBI Region 11 Field Office at 706-552-2309.

Initial Story

Monroe, Ga. – Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts says officials hope to know more this week on circumstances surrounding a body that was found on July 22, 2021, at the solid waste transfer station on Cherry Hill Road.

“At this time it is still under investigation,” Watts said.

Workers at the city’s transfer station found the body among the refuse and called police in on Thursday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation out of the Athens office also responded to the scene, but have referred any updates to Monroe Police Department.

Watts said until they have more information, which they expect to have Monday or Tuesday, they would not be making any more public statements. Watts declined to say whether the body was a male or female.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents from Athens came to the scene. Watts said his department didn’t have any active missing-person cases.

“We’re still in an active, ongoing investigation,” he said.