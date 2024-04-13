MPD Reports: Graffiti sprayed on building and parking space; suspects street racing vehicles tracked down and arrested; traffic stops garner warrant arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 28 – April 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – S. Broad St. – In reference to damage to property, complainant advised between 1530 hours yesterday and 0810 hours today someone spray painted the side of the building and the asphalt in a parking space. gDK Oy was sprayed in black on the building. gDK spray painted in black on the asphalt/parking space.

Dispute – W Creek Circle – In reference to a mother having issues with her son not listening. Remedies were advised on how to handle son’s behavior. All OK.

Animal Complaint – Tangle Wood Drive – In reference to subject claiming her uncle killed a pit bull and buried it in his yard. Turned over to Animal Control.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E at Walton Truck Stop – Female subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses, arrested and Released on a copy of the citation for driving on suspended license.

Suspicious Vehicle – Harris St. – In reference to a four-wheeler on complainant’s property, I observed subject riding a (Kids) four wheeler down Davis St. towards Wall St. I got out with subject and gave him a warning regarding riding the (Kids) four wheeler in the roadway.

Harassment Report – Baker St. – Complainant wanted a report to say that subject is making comments about complainant selling his pain medication. Report taken, remedies advised.

Agency Assist – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to GCAL requesting assistance with subject, who had made threats to kill herself. Subject was placed under a 1013 order and transported to Advantage in Athens without issue.

Suspicious Vehicle – Atha Street/South Broad Street – In reference to a white Yukon driving slowly down S Broad St with a female subject walking alongside, causing a traffic jam. Contact was made with subject at the intersection of S Broad St & Walker subject seemed distraught and appeared to have been drinking. Subject explained that she was grieving, was walking to de-stress, and was currently headed home. Subject was then sent on her way.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave – Complainant of a male exposing himself in the area. Contact was made. There was no evidence to determine a crime actually happened. Report taken

Suspicious Person – E Church St; Monroe church of Christ – Subject on the side of the road eating noodles and possibly intoxicated. The subject was arrested for Public Drunk, Turned over to WCSO Jail.

Loitering / Aggressive Driving – Home Depot. Subject was observed speeding through the parking lot of Home Depot and driving around the closed business. Subject was explained the city loitering charge and was issued a citation.

Dispute – Lacy ST – During an argument male subject damaged the front window of the residence. He was gone when officers arrived. Warrant for criminal trespass taken.

Assault Law – Magnolia Ter. Two parties got into a verbal dispute. One said the other struck him multiple times leaving visible marks. Warrant taken.

Dispute Non-Violent – McDonald’s – In reference to an employee refusing to leave. Contact was made with the employee. Employee was advised that she had been terminated and she left the scene shortly after.

Civil Issue – S. Broad St.; Hardees – In reference to the complainant not getting her Debit Card back, because it had her husband’s name on it not hers. Debit Card was retrieved by the manager and returned to the complainant.

Agency Assist) Area of W. Spring St. – In reference to two vehicles racing down Hwy 78 EB. Walton County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the driver of one vehicle. The second was located by MPD a short time later. The driver of the vehicle was gone in a third vehicle, a yellow Nissan 350Z. The third vehicle was spotted via Flock heading WB toward Gwinnett.

Dispute Non-Violent – Shamrock Dr – In reference to a civil dispute between two parties. Civil remedies advised. All OK on location.

Fraud – Pavilion Parkway- In reference to the complainant having her bank account hacked. Report taken, sent to CID.

Damage to Property – Blaine St- In reference to vehicle damage that occurred approx. 1 week ago somewhere inside city limits, complainant was unsure exactly where it occurred.

Traffic Stop/ Foot Pursuit – S Broad St at Walton Mill- Vehicle stopped for Hands Free. Driver fled on foot, and was later apprehended. He was taken to WCSO Jail on several outstanding warrants, and charged with Obstruction and Hands Free Violation.

Theft – N. Madison Ave- Complainant requesting to make a report in reference to attempting to buy a vehicle off of Facebook Marketplace, she was advised to contact Hart County to file the report.

Dispute – Shamrock Dr: In reference to complainant wanting to gather belongings from her vehicle she and her boyfriend purchased together. The subject was not on location but contact was made via phone and was advised to coordinate a time and place for her to retrieve her items that were left in the vehicle.

Theft report – E Church St; Chestnut Cupboard: In reference to complainant advising her ex-boyfriend, has been contacting her the past several days and wanted to make a report due to her having bond conditions to stay away from him. Complainant advised that earlier this date her purse was stolen by another subject. but could produce no witnesses of the event. Complainant was explained the warrant process and remedies were advised.

Juvenile complaint – S Broad St; Southside: In reference to the complainant advising of a group of juveniles playing basketball hitting vehicles. Juveniles were located and advised that the ball rolled and hit a vehicle’s tire. No damage was observed to any vehicles.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway – In reference to a male subject in a plaid shirt looking into vehicles. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Alcovy Street/ South Wayne – Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Driver was arrested on his warrant out of BCSO for Failure to Appear. Vehicle was towed by Taylors.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 / East Marable Bridge – In reference to vehicle being stopped for traffic violations. Passenger was discovered to have an active Probation Violation warrant out of Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident.

Stolen Vehicle – Towler St- Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle who advised her boyfriend had her vehicle, and was given permission to drive the vehicle. Nothing criminal occurred.

Suspicious Person – Harris Street / Davis Street – In reference to a male subject in a mask riding a bike with no lights. He was identified, released on a warning.

Suspicious vehicle – Pine Cir- In reference to the complainant advising of a vehicle sitting on the road in front of her residence. Subject was identified as the occupant of the vehicle who advised he was waiting for the owners’ estate sale in the morning. The complainant advised that he was ok to remain on location for the duration of the night.

