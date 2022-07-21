MPD Reports: Gunshot reports; harassment; suicide threat; damage to property; juvenile complaints and disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – N Midland Ave in reference to a Property Damage to a F-250 that occurred on 917 Walton Road.

Warrant Attempt – E. Spring St & Lumpkin St. Named subject arrested for parole warrant following a tip from his parole officer in Morgan County.

Juvenile Complaint – Oak Street in reference to juveniles looking in their window during the day and nighttime. The complainant said the same juveniles who ran from the police last night were the same ones that were looking in her windows last night.

Firearms – Monroe Estates – Area checked no contact with anyone shooting. The resident advised it sounded like fireworks, not gunshots.

Loitering – GW Carver; – Complainant advised of 15-20 individuals, and that one had a gun. Contact was made with multiple juveniles on location playing with Orbeez guns. All advised they lived in the area and were okay.

Trespassing – West Spring St in reference to a male and a female refusing to leave. Both subjects were Criminal Trespassed from the property for 2 years.

Harassment – Sporty Lane; Woman reported a neighbor calling her around 2:45 AM. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E. Church & Tall Oaks. Subject arrested and released on copy of citation for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop.

EMS Assist – Cook Place – In reference to an unknown male appearing to be passed out on the porch area. Contact was made with the complainant who advised the subject had gotten up and walked away. Negative contact with the subject in the area.

Traffic Stop – N Broad Street in reference to a traffic stop for improper turn. The driver was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during a commission of felony.

Fraud – Chick-Fil-A : Two fake $20.00 bills taken in the drive thru at an unknown date and unknown time.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E. @ Jim Daws Rd.- Subject was stopped for an equipment violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. Several clear plastic bags of marijuana and packaging material were located. Subject was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and taillight requirements.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St. – In reference to a male subject on location making threats. Contact with him made at Nowell St. He had a warrant out of Fayette County for PV, transported to WCSO without incident.

Firearms – Hammond Park – Complainant stated they heard approximately six gunshots coming from Hammond Park. The area was checked, no shots were heard, and no evidence of gunfire was located.

Traffic Stop – North Broad St & Hwy 78 Bridge: In reference to a male subject driving on a suspended license. He was arrested and released on copy from the MPD.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable St; Matthews Park: In reference to a female subject sitting in her vehicle at Matthews Park. She advised she was taking a nap due to her being recently being evicted.

Civil Issue – Towler Street. The complainant stated he let a friend borrow his vehicle seven months ago and wanted it back. Stated he could not get him on the phone. The complainant called while on location and spoke with the friend. All okay.

Suicide Threat – W Spring St; Peachtree Immediate Care- In reference to subject making comments about killing himself. Subject agreed to be taken to speak to his therapist and was given a ride to Advantage where he could talk to his therapist.

Dispute – Rose Ison Terr. Woman advised a name female attempted to assault her last date. Requested report for housing authority.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St; St C- In reference to a female subject having a probation warrant. She taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Maple Lane. In reference to the complainant, and daughter arguing over material items left by the complainant. Second party was gone when officers arrived. Situation mediated.

Unsecure Premises – Bell Meade Road. In reference to the complainant arriving home to her garage door open. The residence was cleared, and all appeared okay.

Theft Report – Birch St; – In reference to unknown subjects in a white four door SUV running over the complainant’s dog, and stealing a black, brown, and white in color Chihuahua wearing a camouflage color. Area checked with negative contact. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Roosevelt St- Property owner called in reference to her vacant rental property being damaged by unknown subjects overnight. Report taken.

Tree Down – Old Court House. In reference to a large tree limb falling on the eternal flame.

Dispute – Lacy St- In reference to female complainant stating her nephew was disputing with her about car payments. Male subject gone when officers arrived. Female states dispute was verbal only. Report taken.

Intoxicated Person – West Spring St in reference to two woman on location under the influence of medications. They called for someone to come and pick them up, all ok

Warrant service – Sporty Lane in reference to a named subject on location of welfare check. He was known to have warrants from previous warrant service attempts. He was arrested without incident.

Traffic Offense – 138 & Hwy 78 East in reference to a named subject operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

Suspicious Person – Edwards St & Glen Iris Dr in reference to previous call. The subject was walking home from the PD.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 EB on ramp from Charlotte Rowell Blvd, Subject stopped for multiple equipment violations driver was arrested due to driving on a suspended license. Multiple suspended license violations on GCIC.