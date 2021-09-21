MPD Reports: Gunshots turn out to be fireworks; 2 Hit and runs end in wrecks – one after being pitted by GSP

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Woodland Rd. Complainant reported a male pulling next to a lawn trailer and attempting to take a blower. Area searched and male was gone when officers arrived, no blower was ever taken.

Hit and Run – Chick Fil A. Minor damage to the complainants’ vehicle. Suspect vehicle left the scene and was involved in a single vehicle accident on HWY 78. The hit and run accident was handled by MPD. The single vehicle accident was handled by Georgia State Patrol due to the driver having head injuries that required transport to Piedmont Athens.

The driver was charged by MPD for leaving the scene of an accident and was arrested upon being released from the hospital by GSP.

Narcotics Complaint – Felker Park. In reference to multiple juveniles on location smoking marijuana. Area checked, negative contact with any suspicious activity.

Shots Fired – Wheel House Ln. In reference to the complainant hearing 7 gun shots. Upon officer arrival, multiple subjects were lighting fireworks. All ok.

Intoxicated Person – N. Broad St @ E. Highland Ave – Subject was charged with pedestrian under the influence in connection with the previous call. He was issued a citation, given a courtesy ride to his residence and released.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd. – In reference to the complainant stating someone slashed her back tires last night. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Hwy 78 East/North Broad St: assisted GSP in apprehending a fleeing suspect after GSP pitted a fleeing vehicle. Subject taken into GSP custody.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Washington Street: In reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway. Vehicle was discovered to be a deployed soldier’s vehicle as part of National Guard Armory. Vehicle removed from the roadway and placed in parking spot at the Armory by Taylor’s.

Dispute – W. Spring St. Quality Foods- In reference to a named female subject on location acting aggressive towards employees. She was given a Criminal Trespass citation.

Other Law – Ridgeview: Mother from Atlanta refusing to pick up her daughter who was being discharged. Mother changed her mind and took custody of the child. DFCS in Atlanta notified by Ridgeview.

Threats – Davis St: Complainant reported that on July 17th Subject sent her text messages threatening to shoot up her car an house because she was now in a relationship with another. Complainant was advised of TPO remedies. Report taken.

Other Law – Walgreens – In reference to a named calling 911 stating he needed the Police. He was transported to the hospital by EMS for mental health issues.

Dispute – S. Broad Street; Walgreens – in reference to a male subject alleging his ex wife struck him in the face. No evidence of physical contact. He was escorted home by an officer.

Suspicious Vehicle – S. Madison – In reference to a female and a small juvenile riding a moped on the roadway without helmets. Area checked no contact.