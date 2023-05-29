MPD Reports: Hit and run involving bicyclist; juvenile suicide attempt; threat of drive-by shooting and passengers egg passing car

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 17 – 25, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Jack Peters @ 800 E Church St: Complainant was advised due to private property, they would need to contact a towing company.

Identity Theft – Heritage Court; In reference to a credit card being applied for that was not authorized. Report taken and additional steps advised.

Vehicle Accident w/ Pedestrian – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix -Single vehicle vs. pedestrian on a bicycle. No injuries, complainant could not provide enough information to identify vehicle.

Littering – West Spring; In reference to a gold van dumping trash at the car wash and leaving. Subject was located and returned to pick up the trash.

Juvenile Complaint – E Church St: Female subject reported her 13-year old son being unruly and pushed her causing her to fall. Juvenile complaint filed along with report.

Juvenile Runaway – In reference to assisting Walton County Sheriff’s Office in locating a missing juvenile, area check done at Walmart. Negative contact.

Agency Assist – Douglas St- Assisted DFCS on location without incident.

Agency Assist – Walmart – WCSO requested assistance with an area check of Walmart in reference to a missing juvenile. Area checked with negative contact, WCSO made contact with LPOs on location to review security footage.

Agency Assist – Carver Pl Dfcs responded reference complainants of child abuse, no one on location

Harassment – Cherry Hill Rd. In reference to a male subject wanting a report on another male harassing him over a missing backpack. Report taken, civil remedies advised.

Threats call – Old Mill Pt; In reference to a subject being harassed by a juvenile male. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Blaine Street, MPD- Complainant came to file a police report in regards to squatters living in her previous apartment and causing damage. Report is needed for her landlord. Report taken.

Suicide Attempt – Female took a pill she received from a fellow student. She also made statements that she wanted to kill herself. She was transported to Summit Ridge.

Domestic Dispute – Gliding Lane, Complainant called due to her estranged husband coming over to her house earlier in the day while she was at work to see their children. He found out the complainant was seeing someone else and left the house making threats and stating that he was going to kill himself. Report taken and the TPO process was explained to the complainant.

Suspicious Vehicle – Cloverdale Dr. Vehicle was occupied by five juveniles. Subjects were warned and left the area.

Business alarm – W Spring St; Walmart: Employees on location. Manager advised another employee knocked the gun case with a pallet and set the alarm off. All appeared ok.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138 & Coggins Rd: SO advising of a silver passenger vehicle failing to maintain lane. Negative contact made.

Dispute – West Spring Street at 76 Gas Station; In reference to a named subject spitting at the cashier. The subject was Criminal Trespassed from the property.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; Monroe PD Lobby- Female subject reporting damage caused to her vehicle on 05/06. Report taken.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; In reference to a female subject being hit by her husband. After gathering all the information, she was arrested for FV Battery and taken to WCSO.

Other Law – Sycamore Court- Female subject calling 911 several times using profanities with the 911 operator. She taken into custody for Unlawful Conduct During 911 Call. She was transported to Advantage Behavioral Crisis Center in Athens without incident.

Wanted Person – Blaine St @ MPD; Male was arrest for warrant out of Henry County. No local charges transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suicide Threat – South Broad St @ Ark of Mercy; Called in reference to a male subject having suicidal thoughts. EMS arrived and transported the subject prior to officer arrival.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway; In reference to a female asking for money. She was advised to leave the area.

Dispute – G W Carver Circle; In reference to a 911 call where a male subject was heard yelling in the background. No additional information provided, the area was checked with negative contact.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to several semi-trucks illegally parked in the roadway. Vehicles removed.

Juvenile Complaint – Forest St. In reference to a female subject seeking remedies about her grandson who suffers from some sort of mental disability who is acting unruly. Remedies advised, report taken.

Other Law – Harry’s: Female subject requesting ride to Clayton Co. She was advised against loitering.

Warrant Service – Douglas St: Female arrested on outstanding Family violence warrant.

Threats – Birch St in reference to caller advising he received text messages that a named subject was going to do a drive by shooting of his residence. Report Taken.

Damage to Property – Green St: Complainant changed her mind and refused a report for private property hit and run.

Firearms – Perry St in reference to caller advising of 5-6 shots fired in the area. Three shell casings were located and collected and placed into evidence.

Harassment – E Church St; Chevron. In reference to a male subject and his car being egged by passengers in a black passenger car. Report taken.