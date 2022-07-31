MPD Reports: Hit and run; stolen vehicle; drunk friends argue over ex girlfriend and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – W. Spring Street; Piedmont Walton. Female patient arrested for reckless conduct and criminal trespass after damaging items while being a patient.

Shoplifting – Walmart: Two women were arrested for theft by shoplifting. Both females were fingerprinted, issued citations and release on a copy of the citations. Both females were also criminally trespassed from Walmart.

Agency Assist – South Madison Ave in reference to see if a named male subject is on location because he has a no contact order through his probation to stay away from a woman at the location. Negative contact with him.

Dispute – Pine Park St: Verbal argument between brother and sister. All was ok. Remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – Hickory Drive. Male subject arrested for Battery and Cruelty to Children after being observed sitting outside.

Stolen Vehicle – N Midland Ave in reference to a 2016 Nissan Sentra bearing license plate TAV 0897. The vehicle was placed on GCIC by dispatch.

Civil Issue – Mountain View Drive. Civil Issue between two women over a third woman gathering items from the residence. Report taken and the third woman was served Temporary Protection Order by civil deputies.

Fraud – Gatewood Way in reference to someone bought a cell phone off of the complainant’s account.

Fight – Amicis: Three friends intoxicated on scene were fighting over an ex-girlfriend. Parties were separated and left the scene without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St & Hwy 138: Complainant advised of a Burgundy Expedition driving towards Breedlove. Complainant advised driver as swaying and staggering to her vehicle. Negative contact was made.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 @ Unisia Dr.- A male subject was stopped for obscured tag. His license was suspended and had an active warrant for his arrest out of Snellville PD. He was taken into custody for suspended license, no insurance, concealing the identity of a vehicle and obscured tag.

Dispute non-violent – 3rd St: Corrine Quinn advised her daughter arrived at her house and was followed by a Gray Dodge Avenger. The driver exited the vehicle and started threatening her daughter. The daughter advised the driver’s name. The area was checked and negative contact was made. Report taken.

Fight – Nowell St. Officer’s responded to an alleged fight with possible gun shots. No victims or witnesses were located. Officer’s spoke to a named subject who had an active want for parole and crack cocaine was located on his person. He was charged and arrested then transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Extra Patrol – Cloverdale Dr. – Extra patrol requested due to someone threatening to shoot the complainant’s residence.

Transport – Atlanta Hwy;Kroger: In reference to a named male subject who had a failure to appear through Monroe PD. He was transported from Kroger to the Monroe Police Department for processing and then transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Plaza Tr. – Female subject was on scene and highly intoxicated, was refusing to leave. The complainant wanted her to leave before things escalated. She was willing to give the subject a ride to her home in Barrow County.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St @ W. Marable. Officers observed a male run from a residence on King St and enter a vehicle that fled the scene. Contact was made and the driver was arrested for driving without a license. As the driver was a juvenile, he was turned over to his mother at MPD. Vehicle impounded.

Found Property – N Broad St; Waffle House- In reference to the wallet of a named person was located. Contact was made with his mother who was notified of the wallet’s whereabouts.

Hit & Run – Highway 138 & Chickfila. 2 Vehicles. No injuries. At fault driver left the scene. Report Made

Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn – Female called in reference to retrieving her car keys from another female subject. Keys were not located at this time and the female was arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Missing Person – Sorrell St -Named male was reported missing. He was located downtown walking. Family members came to the location and took him home.