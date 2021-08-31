MPD Reports: Hit and run vehicle found in ditch, money stolen from church, apartment broken into and damaged throughout

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 19 – 26, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Verbal dispute – Milledge Ave – In reference to verbal dispute between two parties. One wanted the other out of the house. He was advised on the process for eviction, all OK.

Dispute – W. Spring St. – in reference to dealing with the same subject as before. Subject was advised he was not free to leave due to a signed mental evaluation order and to behave.

Hit and Run – Maple Ct. In reference to a Maroon Chevy truck striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle was located in a ditch off of Bold Spring Av. Spillman and GEARS report made.

Dispute – Plaza Trce – Between complainant and ex-boyfriend in reference to ex-boyfriend being parked in front of her apartment. Subject was advised to leave and the complainant was advised of the temporary protection order process.

Burglary – N Broad St (Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church): In reference to side window damage and money missing. CID was notified and responded. Report made.

EMS Assist – East Spring Street Subject who called 911 because his wife was having a seizure was placed under arrest for a probation violation warrant.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street in reference to male subject loitering in the area. Contact made with the subject, who was issued a CT warning for quality foods.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street @ Walmart: in reference to a male shoplifting $69.63 use of merchandise. Report made

Dispute – Midland Ave: In reference to a woman wanting her grandfather to leave the property. She wanted this incident to be documented. Report made.

Welfare Check – West Spring Street @ Murphy’s USA: in reference to a welfare check on employees on location. Lights out and doors locked but complainant can hear someone inside.

Dispute – Plaza Trace: Country Grove Apts: in reference to a possible dispute between subject in the parking lot. The situation mediated and parties separated.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 & West Spring. – A female subject was stopped for a traffic infraction, probable cause search conducted and a subject was arrested for Possession of Schedule II.

Burglary Report – Parkway Place was entered by force. Damage to the front door along with damage all throughout the apartment. Possible suspect. TV’s damaged, couch, bed set, etc.

Suspicious Person – Country Grove Apts. Complainant stated a female with no shoes was on her front porch. Contact made with the subject who had active warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Civil Issue – West Marable Street in reference to water coming in the apartment. On-going issue not being repaired by property owner.

Civil Issue – Ridge Rd: Subject requested assistance in removing property from the residence. Prior to the officer arrival, the situation escalated and a domestic ensued. A female subject was arrested for deploying pepper spray on subject.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to complainant called 911 because she and her husband got into a physical altercation with a subject. Complainant did not want to give Officers the subject name or give the complete story.