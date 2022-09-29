MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shots fired – Old Mill Point in reference to juveniles shooting BB guns at people. Two Juveniles were located that had Orbeez guns.

Suspicious vehicle – In reference to a male riding a dirt bike. Contact was made and the driver was advised to park the bike.

Suspicious vehicle – Hammond Park – In reference to two people in the park after hours. Sent on their way.

Missing Person – E Fambrough; – Woman wanted to report her husband as missing. Officers were able to locate him, but he did not want his wife to know where he was. All was okay.

Warrant – Blaine St – In reference to a female subject turning herself in reference to her warrants for aggravated battery. She was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Entering Auto – S. Madison Ave. – Theft from an unlocked vehicle in the park. Report taken

Threats – Unisia Dr. – Harassing phone calls between ex-spouses. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy. 78 @ Piedmont Pkwy- The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. 8.205 ounces of marijuana, 29.15 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm, packaging material, and a digital scale were located. The two occupants were charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession and use of drug-related objects. The vehicle was seized, and seizure paperwork was completed.

Enter Auto – Nowell St; – In reference to a male in a blue jacket attempting to get into the complainant’s vehicle. The area was checked, and negative contact was made with the male.

Unknown Law – Overlook Crest – Woman called in reference to believing she was being followed by someone for the purpose of them kidnapping her. During the course of the call, officers attempted to take her into custody due to her erratic behavior. Once in handcuffs, she slipped out of the handcuffs and attempted to flee. She was then tased and placed back in the handcuffs. She was 1013’d in lieu of charges.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammond Park – Two people “hanging out” after hours. Advised of loitering and sent on their way.

Vehicle Fire – Hwy 78/Aycock Ave -Single vehicle with engine fire. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department and towed by Taylors.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy St -Complainant stated a vehicle was blocking the entrance to the parking lot. Vehicle was moved.

Suspicious Vehicle – McDonalds -Anonymous complainant stated a female driver was tailgating, lost contact on Hwy 78 West. Negative contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Dispute – Breedlove Drive. In reference to a dispute that occurred at 203 East Spring Street between the male complainant and a named female subject. Video shown of the female subject spitting in the complainant’s face. Warrant to be taken.

Harassment – MPD – Woman called to report a harassment issue regarding her daughter and a video. Report taken.

Recovered Property – Monroe Area High School -recovered a stolen pair of Air pods removed from GCIC. Follow-up complete

Juvenile removed from GCIC – Juvenile was was located at school and removed from GCIC, mother contacted and CID notified

Area Check – Downtown. Officer patrolled the area in reference to loud music and mufflers. All was ok.

Theft Report – Monroe PD -Female complainant reported a theft from Waffle House. Report taken.

Theft Report – North Broad St – Female complainant reporting her Facebook account was hacked, and she was being blackmailed. Report taken.

Juvenile Problem – Green St- Male subject called in reference to his son being at a residence he isn’t supposed to be at, with the juvenile’s mother.

Damage to Property – E Washington St -Complainant noticed an unknown party key’d the rear of her KIA passenger car, no known suspects. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Marable Ln. Named female subject was taken into custody for multiple felony warrants. She was transported to WCSO without incident. Supplement added to original report.

Harassing calls – W Spring St; Sake Express: In reference to a female subject advising her neighbor has been advising her landlord to remove her from the property. Remedies were advised.

Damage to Property – Michael Circle in reference to juveniles throwing a brick through the windshield of a vehicle. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St in reference to caller stating a male was throwing up next to his bike on the sidewalk. Contact made with a male who stated he had a migraine. All ok.

Firearms – Tanglewood. WCSO advised of multiple shots fired from unknown location. While patrolling on foot, officers heard 5-6 additional shots. Unable to locate exact location of shots being fired.

Suspicious Person – W. Creek Circle in reference to four males running after seeing patrol vehicle. The males tagged the street with black spray paint marking “GBG” and “200 block”. Area heavily patrolled with negative contact of males.

EMS Assist – Wilkins Dr in reference to a female subject overdosing on an unknown narcotic. Call was turned over to Walton County EMS.

Assault – Piedmont Walton. Complainant stated he was attacked inside the City. Upon investigation, any alleged crime took place in the county. Turned over to WCSO

Entering Auto – Tanglewood Dr. Vehicle was said to be left unlocked and was entered, Multiple bank cards taken. Report taken

Suspicious person – Duke Street in reference to a male sitting in a driveway. Contact made with subject who stated he stepped outside his Grandmother’s house to smoke. All ok.