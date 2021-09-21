MPD Reports: Irate customer throws things at restaurant employees; Man wants car back that he’d given his girlfriend

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats – 6th St. In reference to complainant requesting a report to be made for threats she received on a phone call. Report taken

Traffic Stop – HWY 78WB at N Broad St. The vehicle was stopped for multiple equipment violations. After investigation, five firearms were located in the vehicle, including a firearm that was listed as stolen out

of Newton County Sheriff’s Office. A mail subject was taken into custody for Giving false name and DOB to officer, Poss. of marijuana less than 1OZ, Poss. of a firearm by a convicted felon and Theft by receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Walton County Detention Center without incident.

Suicide Threats – S Broad St/Atha St. The caller stated she wants to kill herself and shaved her head bald. She was under the influence of Methamphetamine. She was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Other Law – Baron Dr: A subject wanted to report a violation of TPO involving the protected party approaching him. He had an active warrant for Aggravated Stalking and was arrested at the scene without incident.

Child Custody) – Etten Dr/Parkway Place: Caller advised she has custody of child that she allowed to stay overnight with mother and child refuses to come back home.

Discharging Firearms – Mill Street in reference to shots fired behind the house on Norris St. A male subject was located behind 122 Norris St armed with a Beretta 9mm and shell casings laying on the ground. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Athens GA.

Dispute – Walmart: Customer arguing with staff about quality of work done on his vehicle in the automotive department. Subject gone prior to officer arrival.

Civil Issue – Maple heights- In reference to a male subject wanting to report that his girlfriend took his car. He stated that he bought the car for her to get to work but now he wants it back. He was advised this was a civil issue and remedies were given.

Dispute – Stonecreek Way. In reference to a dispute over vehicles parking in front of the complainant’s residence and other issues the complainant is having with her neighbor. Report taken per complainant’s request.

Emergency Message -Tall Oaks Ln – Contact made with next of kin for a subject who committed suicide in Gwinnett County. Message relayed.

Unknown Law – At McDonald’s in reference to a customer becoming irate and throwing things at employees. She was issued a criminal trespass for the location.