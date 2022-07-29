MPD Reports: Issues with juveniles and orbees guns again; entering autos; mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Prowler – Baker St, subject house sitting called about her the ring app going off. Officers checked around the residence, no subject was observed outside. Front door app still going off when officers were on scene, no subject was standing outside. Complainant walked away from the front door when law enforcement arrived.

Juvenile Complaint – Douglas Street. In reference to a named subject at Douglas Street attempting to talk to the complainant’s daughter at her window last night. Situation mediated.

Dispute – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn- In reference to guest subjects on location refusing to leave. Subjects gone when officers arrived.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – Subject called again in reference to checking himself into the hospital believing an unknown person drugged his drink. Upon arrival he handed officer a plastic make-up applicator and stated his wife used this to drug him. He has a history of mental illness. Turned over to ER staff.

Theft Report – Douglas St. Complainant stated that a subject entered her vehicle last date and took change. No evidence was provided that the juvenile was involved. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – S. Madison/ Towler Street in reference to juveniles shooting orbees guns at each other from vehicles and possibly driving recklessly. Contact made; no traffic violations observed. Juveniles sent on their way and advised to follow traffic laws.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheel House Ln. In reference to juveniles playing with Orbee guns. All ok.

Fraud Report – Applebees. Complainant stated that she had several fraudulent charges on her PayPal and Cash App accounts after patronizing Walton Truck Stop. She was advised to contact her financial institutions. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Matson Food Mart. Vehicle stopped for inoperable head light. Driver arrested for felony shoplifting out of Morgan County, felony probation violation out of Rockdale County, along with several other warrants.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison @ Davis St. In reference to male on bicycle without proper equipment. All ok

Suspicious Person – Napa Auto Parts. Two individuals walking in the parking lot of closed business. They were returning home to Felker St. from the store. All OK.

Damage to Property – Douglas St- In reference to a white Toyota Camry hit in the parking lot of Hitachi on 07/18/2022 around 2300 hours. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78; Elderly woman listed as missing person. Elderly female was lost and disoriented. Turned over to family members.

Other Law – Walker Dr- City Marshal’s requested assistance in clearing and criminally trespassing subjects from premises. Property was cleared, and named subjects were not on location. Owner of property is requesting the subjects criminally trespassed if seen on location.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Lane in reference to roommates were arguing in a verbal dispute. Civil eviction process explained. Report made

Damage to Property – Breedlove Dr: Named subject struck the front of woman’s car causing minor damage. The subject then left the scene. Warrant taken on the subject for leaving the scene of an accident.

Gas Drive Off – West Spring St; Black female pumped gas without paying. Working with staff to positively identify female. Black Chevy Equinox.

Suicide attempt – South Broad Street in reference to the complainant wanted to kill himself and advised dispatch he took handful of pills. The subject was 10-13.

Shoplifting – Walmart: Employee was arrested for shoplifting as an employee. She was fingerprinted, cited, and released. She was also terminated and issued a criminal trespass warning.

Entering Auto – Colquitt St; Complainant reported her vehicle entered last night. Nothing missing.

Threats – Cook Pl.- Complainant stated that subject threatened to come to her residence and kill her. Complainant was heavily intoxicated and was incoherent for our interaction. Report taken.

Civil Issue – S Madison Avenue – In reference to a dispute over a television. Complainant was gone when officers arrived.

Entering auto – Nowell St: In reference to a complainant advising another woman slashed her rear passenger tire and took five birth certificates and social security card’s belonging to her children.

Assault – Classic Trail – In reference to an unidentified male hitting his daughter in front her house. The male was gone when officers arrived and complainant unable to provide any description of the male or the vehicle

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138 & Coggins Rd: Complainant advised vehicle was swerving in roadway. Contact was made with vehicle at W Spring and the entrance of Walmart and the driver advised he was fixing his radio. The Vehicle had no valid insurance and was towed by Jay’s.

Domestic Dispute – Mountain View Dr – In reference to a verbal dispute between two women Remedies advised. One had an active warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the jail without incident.

EMS Assist – Birch St; 87-year-old female fell inside residence. Family members had no way into the residence and forced entry was made. Subject was then transported to Walton Piedmont to treat her injuries.