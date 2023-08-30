MPD Reports: Juvenile flees, tased and documented for obstruction, public intoxication, and pedestrian in roadway after causing a ruckus at local gym

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 17 – 24, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Unknown – Mill Stone Bluff – In reference to a female subject yelling and crying on the phone. Female was turned over to EMS for treatment after cutting her hand on glass.

Prowler – Springer Ln; Negative contact made with anyone in the area. .

Follow-up – Piedmont-Walton. Female subject having a probation violation warrant out of Clayton County and Douglas County. She was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

DOA – Towler Ave; – Reference to a male subject being found unresponsive by his son. He was determined to have died of natural causes in some hour of the night. Coroner was dispatched and secured the father’s body and transported to Walton Co. Morgue.

Suspicious Person – Ridge Rd; – Male subject advising someone was banging on his door. Negative contact.

Dispute – Store House Ct; – Dispute between a female and a male over the male’s kids. The female alleged that the male pulled her hair and the male alleged the female hit him. Neither party had any visible injury. Unable to determine predominant aggressor or develop probable cause for an arrest. Both parties separated and the male was issued a criminal trespass warning from the property.

Damage to Property – W 5th Street- Complainant called about his vehicle being scratched the night prior. However, he had a warrant for parole violation. He was placed under arrest and transported to the WCSO without incident.

Domestic Dispute Non-Violent – W. Washington, Reference to a male climbed through the window into the residence. He had an active warrant out of Barrow that confirmed the hold and he was transported to Barrow County and handed over to their custody.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Highway 78 EB at Highway 11- Vehicle stopped due to registered owner having an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; – Two subjects verbally disputing. Parties separated and the situation mediated.

Burglary in progress – Cook Pl- Reference to complainant seeing people at the back door of his residence with a screwdriver. No signs of any burglary attempt or suspects in the area. No description of possible suspects. Complainant was just worried his dogs would attack them.

Traffic Stop – N Madison Ave/Edward St- Subject was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign. Subject was arrested for VGCSA, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies.

Shots fired – Lacy St/Pine Park St -Subject called in reference to having a shootout with a named subject, CID notified and responded.

Domestic Dispute – Atha Street – Complainant called due to her neighbors arguing. I made contact with the female who stated that no physical violence occurred. The male was gone when officers arrived. Civil remedies advised.

Civil Dispute – Turner St – Complainant was told to leave her house by an individual who had power of attorney rights for the complainant’s dying boyfriend. Complainant was informed that due to her having established residency she did not have to leave her house.

Narcotics – E Marable St- Complainant called about possible drug activity occurring from the residence across the street. Report taken.

Stolen Plate – Walmart – In reference to a Flock hit for a stolen plate, a vehicle was located in the Walmart parking lot. Owner was verified and notified input agency to remove from Flock.

Suspicious vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix. In reference to an unknown truck doing donuts tearing up grass. Negative contact made.

Unknown Law – W Spring St; Walton Athletic 24. In reference to a male subject being ETOH inside dropping weights and acting out in a belligerent manner. Subject was located and fled on foot and was tased. The 16-year-old was refused by DJJ. Juvenile complaint form was filled for Obstruction, Public Intox, and Pedestrian in the roadway and the subject was released to parents.

Suspicious Vehicle) 618 Davis St. Property owner called and stated that a vehicle was parked in the driveway of a residence that he owns and is for sale no vehicle should be in the driveway. The owner was contacted and the property owner advised the vehicle needs to be moved or he will have it removed.

Other Law – Alcovy Street – In reference to a female subject not being picked up by her boyfriend while walking, all okay.

Suspicious person – Ridge Rd: In reference to the complainant advising an unknown male was banging on her door. Upon arrival, the male was identified and advised he was trying to retrieve his property from his ex-girlfriend. He retrieved his property and left without incident.

Domestic – Tall Oaks – In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. Remedies were advised, insufficient probable cause for an arrest.

Traffic Stop – West Spring St. – Traffic stop for expired tag, driver was arrested for driving with no license. The subject was printed cited and released on citations from Police Department

Firearms – E Marable St; Hot Spot: While on patrol, approximately 16 gunshots were heard in the area of Marable Way and the Hotspot. Upon further investigation, four shell casings were located and witnesses stated a named subject shot multiple rounds and left the area. No injuries were reported.

Prowler – Wheelhouse Ln; In reference to the complainant advising someone was at her side window. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Hit and Run Accident – W Spring St; Marathon. Accident was found to occur at Hwy 138 near Camp Lake Rd. Turned over to WCSO.

Dispute – Walker Drive – In reference to a female on the named male’s property – the female was gone when officers arrived.

Verbal Dispute – Green St. In reference to two male subjects arguing over bullying on someone that got out of jail. No action taken.