MPD Reports: Juvenile issues; 8-year-old wont get on bus; assist EMS with combative juvenile; fighting, and stolen property retrieved at school

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Sunshine Cleaners -Complainant called in reference to a white female not using any machines, walking around irate and looking into other people’s belongings.

Suspicious Person – Norris St. In reference to a named male subject on location sitting on complainant’s porch. Subject was sent on his way.

Missing Person – Ridge Rd- Woman reporting her adult daughter has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday. The daughter was eventually located and all was okay.

Disabled Vehicle – Breedlove/McDaniel St -Med 1 called in reference to a vehicle broken down blocking a lane of travel. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

EMS Assist – Breedlove Drive (Ridegeview). EMS called in reference to assisting with a combative juvenile female. She was escorted to the Ambulance and to Piedmont Walton without issue.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St- Named female subject walking down N Broad St. She was given a ride to Cook P. All okay.

Dispute – MLK Jr Blvd (Repair My Smartphone). In reference to a civil dispute over honoring the warranty on a repair. Situation mediated.

Shoplifting – Walmart – Female subject was cited and released on copy of a citation.

Dispute – S. Broad in reference to verbal dispute between parties. Both parties were extremely intoxicated. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Spruce Lane in reference to a verbal dispute between parties. Male party was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Enter Auto – Mill Stone Bluff in reference to caller stating she observed 4-5 males attempting to enter her vehicle. Males ran on foot upon being confronted by caller. Area checked; negative contact made.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at S Jackson St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for light requirements and Driving without a valid driver’s license. She was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint) 933 A Old Mill Point; Woman reported that her 8-year-old juvenile wont get on the bus. Upon arrival she was advised that this was not a police matter and that it was her duty as a parent to get her child to school.

Agency Assist – Alcovy Street – In reference to a subject with an active warrant from probation. Subject was transported to the Walton County Jail.

Other Law – N. Broad St; Jay’s. In reference to picking up a vehicle and confusion over who owned the vehicle. Situation mediated.

Juvenile Runaway – S Madison Ave – WCSO had contact with the juvenile prior to Officer arrival.

Fight – Double Springs Church Road Monroe Area High School Female juveniles fighting in hallway, Juvenile complaint complete for Disorderly Conduct X 3.

Lost or mislaid property report – Double Springs Church Road MAHS. Student bumped during fight and air-pods missing. GCIC entry/ITEM RECOVERED

Dispute – Tanglewood Ln. Male and female involved in a verbal dispute over living arrangements. Situation mediated and remedies advised.

Disabled Vehicle – W Spring St/Broad St Fully loaded tractor trailer broke down on eastbound hill of West Spring at intersection with Broad St. Taylors contacted to remove from roadway at owner’s expense.

Firearms – Wheel House Lane – Complainant stated that he observed a black male was observed going into the woods and shooting a gun. Due to the nature of the call a search warrant was conducted, and an arrest was made for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Welfare Check – 1 Bulldog Drive – In reference to an active DFCS case. Report taken.

Scam – Heritage Ridge. Complainant reported sending a rent deposit for a house that was false, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St at Mayfield in reference to a Ford F-150 with a juvenile not wearing a seat-belt. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad at Spring Street in reference to a rolling domestic in a black SUV. Negative contact.

Dispute – W. Creek Circle. A heavily intoxicated woman reported damage to a window that has been broken for two years and people living in her residence she didn’t want around. Civil remedies advised.