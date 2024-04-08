MPD Reports: Juvenile problems including driving recklessly and damaging vehicles with rocks; domestic violence and parole violator arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 28 – April 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plantation Dr. – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle parked in the car port and he thought it was someone else’s. All OK.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street in reference to a male subject who has a probation violation arrest

warrant. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. In reference to a male subject on location asking for money. He was criminally trespassed and explained the loitering laws.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St in reference to a male subject who had a probation violation warrant. He was transported to WCSO.

Suspicious person – West Spring Street in reference to a white female came into the store and was cursing the employee. The subject was identified but had left when police arrived. She was criminal trespassed over the phone.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St. – In reference to a female subject having a probation violation warrant. She was transported to WCSO.

Fraud Report – Colley St – In reference to the complainant receiving a check for 24,000 dollars in the mail. He was advised it was not a real check and to throw it away.

Damage to Property – Kendall Ct. – In reference to a damage to property report. Complainant reported that neighbor’s daughters threw rocks that struck the passenger side door of her rental car. Report taken.

Dispute – Armistead Cir – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Warrant for FV-Battery taken against subject. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Plaza Dr – In reference to a verbal dispute two parties. One party had gained entry into the residence through a window, but it was determined that he had established residency at that address and that the matter was civil in nature. Remedies were advised and subject agreed to take his belongings and leave with his father.

Damage To Property – W Spring St; Walmart – Third party report of a van hitting a parked vehicle. Contact made with owner, incident documented.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview – In reference to a patient at Ridgeview breaking a window and sitting on the ledge. Patient was suffering from a mental episode and no one on location was injured as a result. Patient was in the care of Ridgeview under a signed 1013, and was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS for medical clearance. Patient was accompanied by an MPD unit to ensure the safety of all parties involved. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd. – In reference to subject stating that a small rock had damaged the windshield of her vehicle, possibly thrown by juveniles. The subject denied pursuing charges and only wished for a report to be filed.

Juvenile Complaint – MLK BLVD; Monroe Vape – In reference to juveniles on location driving recklessly. Individuals left upon officer arrival.

Dispute – Armistead Cir – In reference to a subject back on location. He was placed under arrest for FV-Battery. Transported to WCSO Jail without issue.

Dispute – E Fambrough St – In reference to the complainant stating his girlfriends’ daughter hit him in the head with a beer can. Parties were separated upon arrival. Due to insufficient probable cause no arrestwas made.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln; – In reference to the complainant calling from Atlanta, and advising that her children ages 1-16 were on location with her husband. It was advised that he was intoxicated and belligerent. It was advised that she had been contacted by one of the children and advised of the behavior, through a camera in the home. Officers made contact with the subject and the children. The investigation lead to him being placed under arrest for Family Violence Agg Asssult, Cruelty to Children 1st, Simple Battery FV, and several counts of Cruelty to Children 3rd FV. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton Co. jail without incident. Report taken.

TPO Violations – N. Broad St; Scoops- Male calling his ex-wife while she was at work. She was advised she would seek charges in Oconee County for the violation of his bond conditions.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Ave – In reference to a Semi-Truck illegally parked. Written warning was issued and the Semi-Truck moved without incident.

Vehicle Accident) W Spring St @ Piedmont Walton – In reference to a two-vehicle accident, with no reported injuries. GEARS report completed.

Welfare check – Mcdaniel St @ Breedlove Dr.- In reference to subject observed walking in the roadway by a passerby. Subject was recently released from Ridgeview and was walking back home to Athens. Subject was provided appropriate clothing and transported to Striplings General store where he waited for his ride.

