MPD Reports: Juvenile problems, suspicious death and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 16 – 23, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Hit and Run – South Broad St – Complainant stated she was involved in a collision with a dump truck and the driver exited his vehicle to inspect the damage then left the scene.
- Juvenile Problem – North Broad Street (American Trilogy). In reference to for juveniles riding bikes downtown, asking people for money.
- Scam – Wellington Ln in reference to a female complainant being scammed out of $200, report taken.
- Juvenile Problem – West Spring St in reference to two juveniles asking for money. Juveniles located and told to go home.
- Traffic Offense – Charlotte Rowell & Hwy 138, Male subject was stopped for 78 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. PC search conducted due to odor of marijuana. He was arrested for possession of marijuana over one ounce, drug-related objects, and speeding. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office
- Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St in reference to the complaint being followed, area checked, all appeared ok.
- Traffic Stop – East Marable & Walton Rd, Subject was stopped for a headlight violation. Consent to search the vehicle was given. THC was located inside of the vehicle. Subject was arrested for possession of schedule 1 drug and transported to the WCSO
- Area Check – Mr. Quicks in reference to a loud noise coming from this area. Area checked, Area was being pressure washed, all ok.
- Traffic Offense – Tyler St & North Broad St in reference to subject driving with no headlights on. The subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
- Theft – Glenwood Dr in reference to complainant reporting her gardening tools stolen. Report Taken.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 11/Golden Pantry -Driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Madison County.
- Juvenile Problem – Cook Street. In reference to the complainant’s grandchildren upset. Situation mediated.
- EMS Assist – Breedlove Dr -Complainant called in reference to a 19-year-old female suffering from a seizure. EMS transported the subject as the Officer arrived.
- Suspicious Vehicle – in the area of Hwy 78/ Hwy 11 in reference to road rage. Negative Contact with vehicle or complainant.
- Hit and Run – Mcdonald’s in reference to a hit and run accident in the drive thru. Minor damage, no injuries. Report taken.
- Welfare Check – Woodland Road. In reference to subject not answering the phone for the past few days. Subject is in a personal care home. All okay.
- Hit and Run – Tractor Supply in reference to the complainant’s golf cart being struck in the parking lot. Minor damage, no injuries. Report taken.
- Dispute – W. Spring Street in reference to an Amazon driver inside of residence attempting to deliver a package and thinking the apartment was a business. All ok.
- Dispute – East Washington Street. In reference to a couple in a verbal dispute. Contact was made with the male at Mr. Quicks and advised not to go back to the residence.
- EMS Assist – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to a female victim fainting in the kitchen, and unresponsive. Turned over to EMS.
- Lost Item – Nowell St- In reference to a complainant stating his wallet went missing sometime between him getting home early in the morning this date, and when he woke up in the afternoon this date. Report taken.
- Dispute – West Spring St, female and male involved in an altercation and left the location. Walmart called on their behalf. No contact was able to be made with either party involved.
- Suspicious Person – South Broad St in reference to an unknown person that may be staying in a storage building. Building checked, no on inside.
- Burglary Report – Walker Dr- In reference to an unknown subject picking up window and slamming it shut then running away. Remedies advised. Report taken.
- Suspicious Vehicle – NAPA Auto Store in reference to a vehicle that was on location after hours, area checked, all ok
- Theft Report – Pavilion Pkwy in reference to a wallet that was misplaced/stolen, report taken.
- Suspicious Persons – Hammock Park in reference to several people on location after hours, they were advised of the park hours and sent on their way. All Ok.
- Dispute – South Madison Ave – in reference to a dispute between a female and her boyfriend. The boyfriend was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.
- Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St in reference to five people in a white mustang possible intoxicated. The mustang was gone when officers arrived.
- Dispute – Springer Ln in reference to a dispute between a female and male. The female agreed to stay somewhere else.
- Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. Homeowner allowed a friend of hers to stay with her a few days due to said person being homeless, Subjects got into a verbal argument. Homeowner asked that her friend be removed from the residence.
- DOA – Wheel House Lane in reference to an infant that passed. CID was notified and took over the investigation.
- Suicide Threats – Nowell St. Male subject reported taking bad Methamphetamine and now wanting to kill himself. He was transported to Walton Piedmont by EMS.
- Extra Patrol -Stonecreek, Pool; In reference to juveniles being dropped off at the pool by themselves.
- Juvenile Problem – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant left before the officers arrival and stated she would return when the issue of people riding dirt bikes re occurred.
- EMS Assist – Carver Place. Lift Assist due to door being locked. Upon officers arrival, the door was unlocked and patient was assisted off of floor.
- Damage to Property – N Broad St; Sussies WIngs: Male subject struck the top of his truck on the building awning. Damage was done to the building awning and top of the box truck. Report taken.
- Follow Up – Irving St in reference to the complainant wanted to let the police know about a suspect that stole a vehicle.
- Fraud – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant lives in Walton County and was directed to WCSO.
- Firearms – Heritage Ct: In reference to the complainant hearing (2) gunshots on Michael Circle. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact.
- Missing Person – GW Carver Drive – Call canceled prior to Officer arrival.
- Juvenile Problem – N. Midland Avenue. Male subject on location telling the store owner he was homeless. He was sent on his way and his probation officer notified.
- Firearms – Wall St. & E. Church St; In reference to a juvenile driving around with a handgun in his vehicle. Area checked with negative contact.
- Firearms – In reference to two males shooting in the backyard of this residence. Negative contact.
- Juvenile Complaint – N Broad St. – In reference to juveniles behind the business asking for money. Negative Contact. Ongoing issue.
- Theft – Knight St – In reference to complainant having his bike stolen. Report taken.
- Found Property – W Spring St – In reference to a wallet found in the parking lot. Contact made with the owner; wallet returned.
- Dispute – S. Broad St.- In reference to two individuals having a verbal dispute. Remedies advised.
- Suspicious Person -W Spring ST & Breedlove – In reference to two juveniles walking near the roadway. Area checked with negative contact.
- Dispute non-violent – Tanglewood Dr. Complainant advised that subject was welcome to stay the night and returned the next day to retrieve forgotten items. Parties separated and remedies advised.
