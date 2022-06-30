MPD Reports: Juvenile problems, suspicious death and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 16 – 23, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and Run – South Broad St – Complainant stated she was involved in a collision with a dump truck and the driver exited his vehicle to inspect the damage then left the scene.

Juvenile Problem – North Broad Street (American Trilogy). In reference to for juveniles riding bikes downtown, asking people for money.

Scam – Wellington Ln in reference to a female complainant being scammed out of $200, report taken.

Juvenile Problem – West Spring St in reference to two juveniles asking for money. Juveniles located and told to go home.

Traffic Offense – Charlotte Rowell & Hwy 138, Male subject was stopped for 78 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. PC search conducted due to odor of marijuana. He was arrested for possession of marijuana over one ounce, drug-related objects, and speeding. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St in reference to the complaint being followed, area checked, all appeared ok.

Traffic Stop – East Marable & Walton Rd, Subject was stopped for a headlight violation. Consent to search the vehicle was given. THC was located inside of the vehicle. Subject was arrested for possession of schedule 1 drug and transported to the WCSO

Area Check – Mr. Quicks in reference to a loud noise coming from this area. Area checked, Area was being pressure washed, all ok.

Traffic Offense – Tyler St & North Broad St in reference to subject driving with no headlights on. The subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Theft – Glenwood Dr in reference to complainant reporting her gardening tools stolen. Report Taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 11/Golden Pantry -Driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Madison County.

Juvenile Problem – Cook Street. In reference to the complainant’s grandchildren upset. Situation mediated.

EMS Assist – Breedlove Dr -Complainant called in reference to a 19-year-old female suffering from a seizure. EMS transported the subject as the Officer arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – in the area of Hwy 78/ Hwy 11 in reference to road rage. Negative Contact with vehicle or complainant.

Hit and Run – Mcdonald’s in reference to a hit and run accident in the drive thru. Minor damage, no injuries. Report taken.

Welfare Check – Woodland Road. In reference to subject not answering the phone for the past few days. Subject is in a personal care home. All okay.

Hit and Run – Tractor Supply in reference to the complainant’s golf cart being struck in the parking lot. Minor damage, no injuries. Report taken.

Dispute – W. Spring Street in reference to an Amazon driver inside of residence attempting to deliver a package and thinking the apartment was a business. All ok.

Dispute – East Washington Street. In reference to a couple in a verbal dispute. Contact was made with the male at Mr. Quicks and advised not to go back to the residence.

EMS Assist – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to a female victim fainting in the kitchen, and unresponsive. Turned over to EMS.

Lost Item – Nowell St- In reference to a complainant stating his wallet went missing sometime between him getting home early in the morning this date, and when he woke up in the afternoon this date. Report taken.

Dispute – West Spring St, female and male involved in an altercation and left the location. Walmart called on their behalf. No contact was able to be made with either party involved.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St in reference to an unknown person that may be staying in a storage building. Building checked, no on inside.

Burglary Report – Walker Dr- In reference to an unknown subject picking up window and slamming it shut then running away. Remedies advised. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – NAPA Auto Store in reference to a vehicle that was on location after hours, area checked, all ok

Theft Report – Pavilion Pkwy in reference to a wallet that was misplaced/stolen, report taken.

Suspicious Persons – Hammock Park in reference to several people on location after hours, they were advised of the park hours and sent on their way. All Ok.

Dispute – South Madison Ave – in reference to a dispute between a female and her boyfriend. The boyfriend was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St in reference to five people in a white mustang possible intoxicated. The mustang was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Springer Ln in reference to a dispute between a female and male. The female agreed to stay somewhere else.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. Homeowner allowed a friend of hers to stay with her a few days due to said person being homeless, Subjects got into a verbal argument. Homeowner asked that her friend be removed from the residence.

DOA – Wheel House Lane in reference to an infant that passed. CID was notified and took over the investigation.

Suicide Threats – Nowell St. Male subject reported taking bad Methamphetamine and now wanting to kill himself. He was transported to Walton Piedmont by EMS.

Extra Patrol -Stonecreek, Pool; In reference to juveniles being dropped off at the pool by themselves.

Juvenile Problem – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant left before the officers arrival and stated she would return when the issue of people riding dirt bikes re occurred.

EMS Assist – Carver Place. Lift Assist due to door being locked. Upon officers arrival, the door was unlocked and patient was assisted off of floor.

Damage to Property – N Broad St; Sussies WIngs: Male subject struck the top of his truck on the building awning. Damage was done to the building awning and top of the box truck. Report taken.

Follow Up – Irving St in reference to the complainant wanted to let the police know about a suspect that stole a vehicle.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant lives in Walton County and was directed to WCSO.

Firearms – Heritage Ct: In reference to the complainant hearing (2) gunshots on Michael Circle. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact.

Missing Person – GW Carver Drive – Call canceled prior to Officer arrival.

Juvenile Problem – N. Midland Avenue. Male subject on location telling the store owner he was homeless. He was sent on his way and his probation officer notified.

Firearms – Wall St. & E. Church St; In reference to a juvenile driving around with a handgun in his vehicle. Area checked with negative contact.

Firearms – In reference to two males shooting in the backyard of this residence. Negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – N Broad St. – In reference to juveniles behind the business asking for money. Negative Contact. Ongoing issue.

Theft – Knight St – In reference to complainant having his bike stolen. Report taken.

Found Property – W Spring St – In reference to a wallet found in the parking lot. Contact made with the owner; wallet returned.

Dispute – S. Broad St.- In reference to two individuals having a verbal dispute. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person -W Spring ST & Breedlove – In reference to two juveniles walking near the roadway. Area checked with negative contact.

Dispute non-violent – Tanglewood Dr. Complainant advised that subject was welcome to stay the night and returned the next day to retrieve forgotten items. Parties separated and remedies advised.