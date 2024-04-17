MPD Reports: Juvenile shoplifter chased down and turned over to his parents; motorist charged with DUI after almost running into a police vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 4, 2024 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – N Broad St; Quality Inn – Complainant called in reference to wanting his money refunded after deciding not to stay at the hotel. Money was refunded by the manager, situation mediated.

Dispute – E Church St – In reference to a physical dispute between two parties. On Woody Dr., one subject was placed under arrest for FV-Battery.

Dispute – MLK Jr. Blvd.- Applebees Male and female on location arguing with staff and third party. Third party was gone when officers arrived. Male and female were issued a criminal trespass.

Firearms – Pinecrest Dr., Spring St. – In reference to shots fired in the area of Pinecrest and Spring St. Units checked the area and had negative contact.

Road Rage Incident – W. Spring St. – In reference to road rage, an off duty deputy with Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported possible road rage between a tan car and motorcycle (Occurred on Hwy 78). Made contact with both parties and they are boyfriend/girlfriend. All was ok on scene.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable St in reference to a blue truck almost hitting the complainant’s mailbox. Complainant asked for extra patrol in the area for vehicles speeding in the area.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tractor Supply – In reference to a subject getting in the personal space of the manager and throwing things in the store. Nothing was damaged and the subject was criminally trespassed indefinitely and transported to Advantage Athens.

Traffic Stop – South Madison Ave at Fambrough Street – GSP worked the stop and charged the subject with DUI drugs.

Suspicious Person – North Broad Street – In reference to a subject shoplifting. Contact made. Juvenile was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Juvenile was turned over to his parents per Juvenile Intake.

Dispute – W Marable St – Two parties on location disputing over disciplinary opinions concerning juvenile on location. The subject was gone when officers arrived. Situation mediated.

Follow Up – Baker Street: Complainant called due to a male walking onto her property around 0058 hours. Male was wearing a blue jean style jacket with hood up, dark pants, sandals, and walking with a crutch. Video footage of the male was obtained.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis St at Pine Park St, Vehicle occupied multiple times. Contact made to insure no criminal activity was afoot. Rear seat passenger made multiple assertive movements. Once suspicion was dispelled, subjects were sent on their way.

Loud Music – W Fambrough St – Loud music in reference to a birthday party. Subjects turned the music down. All OK.

Traffic Stop/DUI – N Madison Ave and E Marable. Male subject was traveling along N Madison when he almost struck a MPD patrol vehicle. Traffic stop conducted, the subject was arrested for DUI less safe

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable Street – Reference to approximately vehicles on location at a vacant residence. Subjects stated they were having a gathering down the street. All appeared okay.

Elder Abuse – Piedmont Walton – In reference to staff wishing to report patient possibly having been abused. Insufficient evidence to support probable cause to believe a crime had occurred at this time. Report taken and forwarded to CID.

Juvenile Problem – Towler St; – In reference to approximately six juveniles that appeared to be about to fight. Upon arrival no fight was observed and parties had separated. All parties were advised to keep to themselves to avoid further confrontation.

Dispute – E Fambrough St Complainant advised her 19-year-old grandson was being unruly. Parties separated

Civil Matter – Overlook Crest – Dispute between two subjects over a dog. One subject went to stay with a friend for the evening with the dog.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

