MPD Reports: Juveniles with stolen motorcycle flee from police; driver of overnight wreck leaves vehicle in roadway

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 -8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wanted Person Located) John’s Supermarket – Anonymous caller advised a named subject, who had an active probation warrant, was at the grocery store. The area was canvassed with negative contact. A short time later the subject was located at the Chevron gas station at S. Broad St. and Atha St. The Subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

EMS Assist – Spruce Ln. EMS on location requested MPD in reference to a physical domestic dispute that took place on location. During the investigation it was determined that the male subject was the primary aggressor, and he was subsequently advised he was under arrest and would be taken to jail after being treated for his shoulder injury. Once discharged from the hospital, the male was transported to and lodged in the Walton County Jail for Family Violence Battery

Dispute – Chestnut Ln – – Complainant was involved in a dispute with a named subject. The subject allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened complainant. No charges taken due to insufficient probable cause and the subject was gone when officers arrived. Complainant was advised of pre-trial warrant application process as well as TPO / Good behavior process.

Car Chase – While responding to a racing call at Harrys Officers observed a White RZR ” Drifting ” around Longhorns. The RZR fled from officers down Michael Etchison. The Juveniles fled on foot at the end of Michael Etchison. The RZR was then reported stolen out of the county. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Deer Acres, Vehicle was stopped for headlight violation. After investigation, a female subject was taken into custody for warrants out of Winder Police Department and MPD. She was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Breedlove and West Spring St. Female subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane and was subsequently arrested for Probation Violation out of WCSO.

Suspicious Vehicle – Green St.- wrecked vehicle partially in the roadway. A witness advised they heard the accident at approximately 0500 hrs. this morning and saw the driver leave the scene. Vehicle was towed by Jay’s.

Dispute – N. Broad St at Deer Acres white female later identified was causing a scene and attempting to enter vehicles. She was arrested for entering autos and shoplifting. released to WCSO. Report was made.

Traffic Offense – N Broad St @ Bold Springs Rd: Named subject was arrested for possession of marijuana over (1) ounce and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Another named was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana less than (1) ounce following a traffic stop for Failure to Maintain Lane.