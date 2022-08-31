MPD Reports: Kitten located in engine compartment; dog set outside in crate; suicide threat and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 18 – 25, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assault Report – Blaine St -Female subject called in reference to being assaulted last night. She stated she agreed to meet another female to fight at Camp town gardens. She declined a report after being informed of the definition of Affray.

Dispute – Ash Lane. In reference to a male subject upset about a female subject not letting his friends come over. Situation mediated.

Entering Auto – North Broad Street (Deer Acres Inn). In reference to subjects possibly looking into vehicles on location. After viewing camera footage, no one was found.

Other Law – Tyler St -Complainant called in reference to a kitten being located in her engine compartment. Feline was removed prior to animal control’s arrival.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Lane – Female subject called in reference to her son being disrespectful. Prior to the sone leaving he retrieved an unknown firearm from his bedroom and left on foot. Negative contact with the subject in the area, remedies advised, and report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathew’s Park -Complainant called in reference to subjects on 4-wheelers in the area. Contact made and were instructed to remove the 4-wheelers from the park.

Harassment – West Spring Street (Panera Bread). In reference to the complainant stating a subject from his school (Walnut Grove High School) came to his place of employment to harass him. This stems from an incident at WGHS on 08/19/2022. Report taken.

Theft Report – South Broad St – Complainant reporting a named subject stole her tablet sometime this date but could not provide serial number or identifying features. Report taken.

Shoplifting – Walmart – In reference to a named subject shoplifting while employed at Walmart. He was arrested for shoplifting and released on copy.

Animal Complaint – Nowell St -Anonymous complainant stated a canine was in a crate outside, animal control was contacted and advised they would respond tomorrow.

Shoplifting – Wal-Mart. Female subject cited for shoplifting $33.24 worth of merchandise.

Theft – N Broad St. Patio furniture taken last date report taken.

911 Hang Up – Mears Street – In reference to a 100-year-old female with low blood pressure, not responding. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – E. Washington. Report of Hispanic male jumping fence and walking through back yard. The back door of the residence was unlocked, residence checked, and all appeared ok. Area checked for male with no contact.

Dispute – Blaine Street – Female complainant requested a report due to subjects being on her property and concerned about someone breaking into her residence. Report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/Cherry Hill Rd; caller advised vehicle in the area doing over 100 MPH. Area checked with negative contact.

Suicide Threat – Forest Lane – Male subject requested to be taken to the hospital due to suicidal thoughts. He was transported to Piedmont Walton and turned over to medical staff.

Wanted Person – Baron Dr. Male subject arrested for outstanding probation violation warrant.

Other Law – South Broad Street – Officer flagged down by the Preacher who requested the box trucks behind the church be checked. All ok.

Shoplifting – Walmart – Named male subject was caught scanning a tag at a lesser price for a higher priced item. He was taken into custody, fingerprinted, and released on copy of citation.

Dispute – East Spring Street – Female on location attempting to get items out of vehicle. Female was advised to come back next date. All ok.