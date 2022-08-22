MPD Reports: Laundry evacuated when drying clothes catch fire; loud music, juvenile fight and adults and teens dispute over whose car is fastest

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – South Madison: A male subject was arrested for an outstanding Violation Of Probation and false name and date of birth after being visually identified by officer. Subject was transported to the Walton County Jail without issue.

Civil Issue – S Broad St; In reference to the complainant’s brother-in-law taking his truck after giving him money for it. No title or bill of sale for the truck was given from the brother to the complainant. Civil remedies advised; report taken.

Fire assist – E Church St; Laundry Matt: In reference to clothing catching fire in one of the dryers. The building was evacuated, and smoke was cleared from the building. The building was shut down by fire department until the keyholder could be contacted.

Mental patient – S. Madison Ave. In reference to the complaint about wanting to be transported to the hospital. She was given a ride to the hospital.

Suspicious Person – E Washington St. – In reference to a male engaging in sexual activities. Negative contact with the male.

Suspicious person – Sussies Wings – A male subject was observed walking around Susie’s wings, He had an active probation warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Fight – Pine Park St & Lacy St: Complainant advised of a group of 40 plus juveniles fighting and damaging property. Negative contact.

Loud Music – Ridge Rd. – In reference to a vehicle playing loud music. Area checked with negative contact.

Dispute – Southern Brewery – In reference to grown adults arguing with teenagers about whose car is faster. Parties were advised to go home.

Intoxicated person – Bridgeport ln: In reference to a female subject advising she wanted Officer to talk to her boyfriend about his drinking. Parties were separated and remedies were advised.

Juvenile Complainant – Lacy Street – In reference to a male and a female juvenile being out past curfew. Citation for parental responsibility written for the mother of Cameron. And a CHINS report filled out for the other per request of her mother.

Traffic Stop – N. Madison & Bold Springs Ave. Subject arrested for Oconee County warrant following traffic stop. Turned over to Oconee authorities at Striplings.

Counterfeit – West Spring Street in reference to an older male paid for a Counterfeit $20 bill. The counterfeit bill was placed into Property and Evidence.

Juvenile Problem – Wheelhouse Ln; A 17-year-old called because his mother wanted to kick him out of the house. She stated he does not listen and she will go to juvenile court next date.

Fraud – Hwy 138; A subject received a check in the mail that was not real. She was advised this is a common scam and not to try and use the check.

Threats – N. Broad Street. Complainant reported an unknown person sending him threatening text after he refused to send them money after already sending them $200.

Dispute – Morrow St. Unknown female called and stated a named subject was striking her while she was driving. Contact made with the who was walking alone and stated he had not been with a female.

Damage to property – E. Washington; – Vehicle was struck the previous date. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E. Spring & Bulldog Tire. Subject arrested and released on a citation for driving on suspended license.

Wanted Person – South Broad Street: Female subject arrested for an outstanding VOP warrant after being visually identified by officer. She was transported to the WC Jail without incident.

Lost Property – Hwy 138 Great Oaks; Complainant wanted to report her newly purchased glasses missing. Staff on location advised she had severe senile dementia.

Deceased person – Colquitt St – In reference to a woman finding her father-in-law who had passed away in his home. She advised that he had certain health issues that he ultimately succumbed to. Coroner notified.