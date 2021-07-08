MPD Reports: Male cited and his dirtbike impounded after running from a traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 24 – July 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Reckless Driving/Vehicle Pursuit – Walton Rd @ East Marable St in reference to multiple 4-wheelers and dirt bikes driving recklessly in the area. Contact made with vehicles on Harris St. Traffic stop attempted by an officer followed by vehicle pursuit. A named subject was cited and released on scene. His dirtbike was impounded.

Dispute – Creekside Way in reference to a physical dispute that occurred at Mathews Park between a male and a female. A report was made and warrants filed.

EMS Assist – Pine Park St Subject being unconscious on location. Turned over to EMS.

Traffic Offense – South Broad St & Mears St. reference to a blue Mitsubishi passenger car failing to maintain lane. Further investigation led to the arrest of a subject for Driving Under the Influence and Driving on a revoked license.

Dispute – Maple St. A female subject from Monroe was arrested for an outstanding Walton County Sheriff’s Office warrant, possession of Sch II, Drug Related Objects and burglary in the 1st following a nonviolent dispute call.

Traffic Stop – S. Broad St. @ Vine St. – Vehicle stopped for suspended registration. Consent to search given. Approximately 2.91 grams of Methamphetamine located in the vehicle. A male and female were arrested for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at Dairy Queen. A vehicle was stopped for defective equipment and tag frame violation. After investigation, the passenger was taken into custody for an active warrant out of the WCSO. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N Broad @ Golden Pantry: A male was arrested for an outstanding WCSO probation violation warrant following a traffic stop for following too closely.

Dispute – East Fambrough Street: A male was arrested for family violence simple battery and interference with 911 call following a domestic dispute.

Vehicle Pursuit – Maple Ln. In reference to a subject fleeing from officers in a vehicle across town. He was arrested at his home on Gliding Lane. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St at Sorrells St. – Call in reference to a vehicle unable to maintain lane. The vehicle was stopped when officers observed it crossing the center double yellow line. SFST was administered and the driver was arrested for DUI. During a search of the suspect’s person, two Acetaminophen Hydrocodone pills were located. He was also charged for possession of a schedule II-controlled substance.