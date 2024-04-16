MPD Reports: Man arrested for narcotics, firearm, DUI, multiple other traffic-related offenses after running off roadway into an apartment building

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 4, 2024 – 11,2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental health Patient – East Church Street / Tall Oaks – In reference to subject walking away from the home and not walking to return home. Due to his injuries he was confused about where he lived. He was given a ride back to his home.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hickory Drive – In reference to an “unknown” vehicle pulling into the driveway. Contact made with complainant who later advised it was her husband, the two parties are starting the process of a divorce. Husband was located in the area and advised his wife got a new boyfriend while he was away. Remedies were advised.

Dispute – Lopez Ln- Dispute between two parties. Nothing criminal occurred, parties separated. Report taken.

Warrant service – Clayton County Jail. In reference to picking up a named subject with a probation violation warrant. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Wanted Person – Prison Blvd – Named subject was picked up due to a FTA warrant out of Monroe Police Department. He was fingerprinted and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – Complainant wanted subject to leave the property because he was in the parking lot around vehicles and he was making the visitors feel uncomfortable.

Fraud – Perry St – In reference to subject having a fraudulent business account opened at Home Depot under his company name. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W Spring St Family Dollar – In reference to a named subject on location in violation of his stay away order. Arrested and taken to Walton County Jail for stalking.

Missing Person – Springer Lane – In reference to subject walked away from the house and then locked the complainant out of the apartment. All okay.

Harassment – Blaine Street in reference to subject said her coworker keeps talking to her and following her around the building during her break.

Damage to Property – E. Church St. – In reference to damage to property, a white SUV hit the front right corner of the office building. No make/model/tag was identified and there was no camera footage.

Report taken.Suspicious Person – East Spring Street, Male subject was inside of the store causing a disturbance and attempted to leave the store without paying for clothes. Multiple employees stated the subject was yelling inside of the store. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78/ Southview – Driver located and determined to be DUI and driving on a suspended license. Subject was arrested and Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Lacy St. – In reference to a dispute. Complainant reported that a black male wearing a white shirt, dark paints, blue and white Nike shoes was waving a gun around in the street. The suspected male never pointed the weapon directly at anyone. Units searched the area with negative contact.

Wanted Person – Clarke County Jail – In reference to a named person with an active warrant out of Monroe Police Department.

Harassment – Tanglewood Drive, ongoing issues with a family member harassing the complainant. Complainant was advised on the Temporary Protection Order process.

Dispute – W. Spring St. – In reference to a dispute between complainant and subject. Complainant reported that subject used profane language towards her and displayed irate behavior. Report taken.

Warrant – Walton Road: Female subject arrested for outstanding warrants from MPD CID. She was transported to WCSO Jail and turned over to staff without incident.

Traffic Stop – Stokes Street at Knight St. – Subject was stopped due to suspended registration. She was also found to be driving on a suspended license. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe Police Department to be finger printed. Released on a copy of the citation.

Accident-DUI – 2nd Street at S. Broad St. Male subject left the roadway and struck the apartment complex on 2nd St. Extensive damage to the vehicle and minor damage to the structure. The subject was arrested for narcotics and firearm charges, DUI, and multiple other traffic related offenses.

