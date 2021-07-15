MPD Reports: Man arrested on several outstanding warrants after trying to passively evade officers

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assault – W Spring St. Doctor advised of a female claiming she was assaulted by her boyfriend at Tanglewood Dr. Upon officer arrival, the female denied police assistance.

Civil Dispute – South Broad Street – Subject was trying to get into his new wife’s apartment located at the Walton Mills after an argument. Remedies advised.

Comments: EXTRA PATROL on Sorrells Street in reference to motorcycles and dirt bikes driving at high rate of speeds during the evening times.

Comments: Extra patrol was requested at 131 E Church St. during evening hours (after 4 p.m.) until next week due to possible juveniles on location vaping and loitering.

Traffic Offense -West Spring Street at Breedlove Drive- Named subject being stopped for a traffic offense. Front seat passenger was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was taken to the Walton County Jail where he was turned over to the staff on scene without incident.

Fight – Nelson St in reference to a dispute between two males. Criminal Trespass issued to one, report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Washington & Wheeler St. Vehicle attempting to passively evade officers. Vehicle was stopped and contact was made with the driver. He was arrested on warrants out of Madison, Walton, and Monroe.

Damage to Property – South Broad Street (Posh Cakery) in reference to a Walton County Public Works truck damaging a vehicle parked downtown. Report taken.

Damaged to Property – Boulevard: in reference to vacant home being entered and 3 fire extinguishers emptied inside.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Tanglewood Dr: Subject arrested for outstanding Warrants after a traffic stop for taillight violation.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther king Jr Blvd @ Tractor Supply: in reference to customers yelling at staff. Subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 x Cheek Rd in reference to a white BMW failing to maintain lane. Had contact with the vehicle on Church St in the County, the vehicle turned on Gene Bell Rd, County was advised.