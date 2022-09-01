MPD Reports: Man charged with assault, battery and child cruelty after charging his dirt bike into his baby’s mother while she was holding the child

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 18 – 25, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing Person – Harris Street. Woman was last seen around 2200 hours last date after sending suicidal text. CID was notified. Report taken.

Harassment – MPD Lobby: Female complainant advised a named co-worker was harassing her at work.

Welfare Check – Clubside Drive. Monroe pediatrics called in a report of possible abuse at Clubside Drive. Contact made with mother of juvenile and mother. Juvenile transported to Egleston and report taken.

Loud Music – Wheel House Ln Anonymous caller stated loud music coming from an apartment. No music heard by officer on scene.

Unknown Law – Green Street – Female complainant reported she was assaulted by a named male subject in Social Circle. She was advised to return to Social Circle to file the report.

Damage to Property – W 5th St. Female subject reported someone entered her residence while she was gone to the store through a back window.

Suspicious Vehicle – E church St – In reference to a female driving with unsecured juveniles. Area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious person – E Spring St The Fish – In reference to a female losing her keys in the Fish Store. Keys were found prior to the officer’s arrival. All Ok on location.

Dispute – Storehouse Ct; – In reference to a verbal dispute over a cell phone. situation mediated.

Firearms – Tall Oaks E: Complainant advised he heard two gunshots. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Prowler – Etten Dr: In reference to the complainant advising a male was looking through her tarp overhanging her garage. The subject was gone when officers. Remedies were advised and the area was checked with negative contact.

Fight – E Spring Mr. quicks – In reference to multiple subjects fighting on location with Mace. Area checked with negative contact.

Animal Complaint – Mears Street: two pit bulls on the property trying to bite. Animal control arrived on scene and took the dogs.

EMS Assist – Pine Park Male subject on location having trouble breathing. Dispatch advised of a possible dispute in the background. Everything on location was ok. Family was upset male wasn’t taking his medication. Subject turned over to EMS.

Fraud – Blaine St. Complainant lives in Walton County and was turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hit and Run – James Huff Road and Highway 78. incident occurred in Walton County, turned over to WCSO.

Wanted Person – GW Carver Drive – Anonymous complainant advised a named subject was at this address with active warrants. Negative contact.

Other Law – Monroe Motor Inn – Female subject was homeless and didn’t have anywhere to go. She was transported to FISH.

Dispute – Green Street – The complainant and her niece were in a verbal dispute. No crime was committed. Parties separated.

Dispute – Green Street – Complainant stated an unknown female was banging on her door causing a disturbance. Female was gone when officers arrived.

Other Law – MPD – In reference to a named female requesting an escort to Camptown Gardens to retrieve her belongings. Negative contact at the address where her belongings are supposed to be.

Damage to Property – W Spring St – In reference to a subject striking another vehicle. Contact was made with all parties and report taken.

911 Hang Up – West Marable Street – Complainant was upset that his son was drinking on his property. Situated mediated. Parties separated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Lakeview Drive. Complainant had a rider on a dirt bike wrecked in her yard. Rider was at the hospital getting checked out and father picked up motorcycle.

Burglary Report – S Hubbard St – In reference to the residence being broken into. Report taken.

Dispute – W Spring St; Waffle House – Male and female disputing over her friendship with another guy. Nothing physical occurred.

Dispute – Pine Park and Davis St – In reference to a group of people arguing in the road. No one observed arguing in the street.

Dispute – Cook Pl.- In reference to a male subject locking another out of the residence. He was advised of state law.

Dispute – Hwy 78 Waffle House – In reference to a male and female on location disputing. They were gone before officer arrival and the complainant did not want to meet with an officer.

Civil Issue – West Marable Street In reference to a complainant stating he gave money to his child’s mother to pay bills, and she has not paid the bills. Civil remedies explained.

Damage to Property – Pine View Drive. In reference to the neighbor driving on the complainant’s property.

Trespassing – Ridge Road. In reference to the management wanting to criminally trespass a named subject from the property. The subject was not on location at this time to issue the warning. All okay.

Dispute – N Broad St/ Bold Springs Ave. Subject on location advising of a dispute. No dispute occurred and the subject was taken home. Subject suffers from Alzheimers.

suffers from Alzheimers. Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Library- In reference to male subject claiming a tan minivan with no hub caps was switching license plates in the library parking lot. Contact made with the van, and all was okay.

Fraud – S Broad St; Pinnacle Bank- In reference to a named male subject stating a male and female picked him up in the city of Atlanta in a tan Toyota Camry, and gave him a fake check to cash inside Pinnacle Bank. Negative contact with the vehicle. Report taken.

Juvenile Problem – Maple Ln. Reference son arguing with his mother over behavior in school.

Juvenile Problem – East Washington Street. In reference to children playing in the street. Contact was made with family, and all was okay.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to a female subject altering price tags on items. She was arrested for felony shoplifting.

Assault Law – Harris St. Male subject disputing with his child’s mother. He drove his dirtbike at a high rate of speed directly at her, striking her as she held their child. He arrested for aggravated assault x 2, aggravated battery, and cruelty to child in the 1st.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 EB at Marable St Bridge. Vehicle was stopped for Failure to maintain lane. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for FTML, Poss. of SCH I; THC, Poss. of SCH I; MDMA, and Poss. of a firearm during a commission of a felony. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.