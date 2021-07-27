MPD Reports: Man found carrying TV found to have a large amount of mail stolen from around the city

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at Sherwin Williams.Vehicle stopped for moving violation and equipment violation. After investigation, the passenger was taken into custody for Poss. of SCH II; Fentanyl. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Suspicious Person -Harry’s Marathon – A named person was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Wanted Person – Dekalb County Jail. A subject was picked up and transported to Walton County Jail. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Murphys USA: Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton after coming down from Methamphetamine.

Follow Up – Down Town Business. Able to track female sho lifter’s timeline from previous date. Identified the female and warrants obtained.

Other Law – E. Washington St. National Guard- In reference to, complainant stating subject came to his house and stole his title, wallet and smashed his phone. Complainant did not want to press any charges and that he only wanted his stuff back. Repot taken.

Welfare Check – South Madison Avenue – Third party caller advised a possible assault was occurring at the residence. Upon an investigation it was determined a domestic dispute transpired between a male and a female. The was taken into custody for battery family violence.

Damage to Property – S. Wayne St. In reference to the complainant stating she got paint on her vehicle by a bucket of paint that was dropped on her vehicle by the paint crew painting the water tower. The owner of the paint company agreed to pay for the damages.

Traffic Offense – Chestnut Lane: A Monroe woman was arrested for an outstanding felony WCSO warrant following a traffic stop for window tint.

Warrant Service – Knollwood Pl. Warrant service on a named woman. She was arrested and the merchandise from Addison’s Wonderland was returned.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 at HWY 78. Traffic stop conducted. Two were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of Sch I drugs.

Suspicious Person -S. Broad St – A man was located in the area carrying a TV. He was found to have a large amount of stolen mail in his possession that was taken from various locations inside the City. He was arrested for loitering and prowling and felony theft by possession of stolen mail.