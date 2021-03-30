MPD Reports: Man found passed out in running car, mental health issues and asthma patient, 9, lifeflighted

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 18 – 25, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Person Armed – Pilot Park -Anonymous complainant stated a young black male wearing a pink bandanna was playing with what appeared to be a firearm, the subject was gone in a silver SUV when officers arrived. Negative contact.

Assault – Walton Piedmont – in reference to a male subject punching a female in the face. She would not give his full name so no charges were taken. The victim was advised of civil remedies.

Unknown Law – South Broad St – Subject was found passed out in his running vehicle. K9 Ciro deployed with negative indication, subject was sent on his way.

Juvenile Complaint – Ridge Road – Complainant called in reference to juveniles in the area playing with her ring doorbell camera. Contact made with one of the juveniles and instructed him to stop.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Marable St -Complainant reported a GMC Denalli was towed to her residence this date and she was not aware of why the vehicle was there. Vehicle was negative for 29s. The complainant was advised of remedies.

Domestic Violence – Baron Dr. Reference to two subjects involved in a physical dispute. One was arrested and charged with Battery/family violence.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/West Spring St -In reference to a silver truck driving aggressively, contact made with the truck. All okay.

Suspicious Person – Haven inn – In reference to subject on location banging on doors, possibly armed with a handgun negative contact.

EMS Assist – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to a 9-year-old female not breathing. Transported to Piedmont Walton and flown to CHOA. Dr advised asthma attack.

Violent Dispute – Carwood Dr in reference to a dispute between two parties. Parties Separated.

Fight – Harry’s Marathon West Spring St. Black male and black female fist fighting in the store. Subjects gone but report done for store damage.

Unknown Law – Birch St. Complainant was located very intoxicated on Birch St. She stated that a subject had assaulted her again. She did have injuries, but all were consistent with falling on the ground. Subject was not present, and complainant could not give a story that made sense. She was given a courtesy ride to Winder where she lives. Supp completed from the previous call.

Mental Person – West Fambrough street in reference to Subject was saying she was arguing with her son. After Officer investigation subject was arguing with herself and off her medication.