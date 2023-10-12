MPD Reports: Man found sleeping in tent on Southside Mobile Home Park property; man cuts his arm with glass in suicide attempt

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fight – Davis St /Pine Park St- Complainant was a bus driver and advised approximately 20 individuals were fighting and the bus driver was unable to drop off kids. Area checked, no individuals found to be fighting.

Shoplifting – Walmart- Subject skip scanned over $200 in merchandise from the self-checkout. The subject was taken into custody and transported to MPD and fingerprinted then released on a copy of the citation.

Criminal Trespass – E Church Street, Male subject was on the scene causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. He had been criminally trespassed from the location previously. He was placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Walton County jail.

Shoplifting – W Spring Street; Cricket Mobile – In reference to three subjects stealing charges and SIM cards from Cricket Mobile. Report taken and turned over to CID for further investigation.

Traffic Stop – S Madison Ave at the Mill. Male subject was stopped due to a violation. He had an active warrant for his arrest through the City of Monroe and was taken into custody without incident. Vehicle was towed by Taylor’s.

Civil Issue – Wellington Dr. – Disagreement between owner and roommate. Situation mediated. Remedies advised.

Other Law – Alcovy and Wayne St, Motorist observed driving well under the speed limit. Contact made with the driver, older female was lost. She was provided an escort to her destination. All ok.

Traffic Stop – S Broad Street at Johns Supermarket, Female subject was stopped for failure to dim headlights. Probable cause search due to marijuana odor. Meth and multiple drug related objects were located in the vehicle. The subject and front seat female passenger were charged with possession of schedule II and drug related objects.

Discharging Firearms – Tanglewood Dr Homicide – Sussies Wings: Two subjects were found shot in their running car. Officers on scene rendered aid. One was transported to Piedmont Walton, treated and released. The other was pronounced dead on arrival at Athens Regional. CID responded and processed the scene and served search warrants at Tanglewood Dr.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hot Spot, vehicle on location after hours. Contact made to insure no criminal activity was afoot.

Suspicious person – South Side Male subject was located in the wood line behind lot 163 sleeping in a tent. He was advised that management does not want him to camp out behind the trailers.

Missing Person – South Madison in reference to a named subject walked away from the residence approximately 45 minutes and have not been found. He was found at Wells Fargo.

Burglary – Blaine St – In reference to several items and three guitars taken from a storage unit. Report taken.

Dispute – Haven Inn- In reference to a customer arguing with staff. Customer was gone when officers arrived. All ok.

Follow Up – S Broad St Frogs Pawn – Two of the three guitars were recovered, suspect identified, and warrants taken on the named subject for theft by receiving, and theft by deception.

Suicide Attempt – Mears St. – In reference to a named male subject cutting his left arm with glass. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS for a 1013 evaluation.

