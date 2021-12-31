MPD Reports: Man reports that someone moved his vehicle while he was warming it unlocked and unoccupied

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 23 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Sorrells St; In reference to a subject advising that he believes an unknown subject moved his vehicle when he warmed it up last date unoccupied/unlocked before work. Report taken per his request.

Other Law – Baron Drive – A subject requested a police escort to collect his children from the residence. It was discovered an active Temporary Protection Order was in place against him. Remedies were advised.

Rape report -Ridgeview / Female patient reported a rape that occurred in Dallas, GA. Dallas Police Department contacted, and report was already filed

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Quality Foods. In reference to an intoxicated male on location Male subject was turned over to a family member.

Other Law – Bryant Rd. In reference to a homeless subject requesting to meet with an officer in reference to F.I.S.H. The complainant currently resides at the above location. Complainant was advised of remedies due them having to be out of government housing by 01/01/2022.

Suspicious Person – Shops of BreedLove in reference to a male that jumped the gate at the storage units behind the shops of breed love. The subject was locted and found to be in possession of meth . He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Wanted Person – Breedlove Drive in reference to a female juvenile that has a Dekalb County warrant. Dekalb wanted MPD to take the juvenile to Rockdale RYDC. Rockdale only excepts males. Dekalb was made aware. Dekalb will be taking custody of the female from Ridgeview.

Suspicious Person – Cook St. – In reference to a male sighted looking into windows in the area. A male was located behind building 536 asleep on the porch of apartment B. A GCIC inquiry revealed the male had an active probation warrant in reference to trespassing out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – Colquitt and E Church St – A male and female were arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Cocaine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The male was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.