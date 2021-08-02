MPD Reports: Man shot in the toes during domestic dispute, dog stolen out of yard, restaurant employees argue over who was in charge

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Ammons Bridge x Golf View in reference to a passenger vehicle parked outside the neighborhood. The vehicle had a flat tire, all was ok.

Burglary Report – Plaza Dr in reference to complainant returning home and discovering that her front door frame on the floor. Apartment cleared and report taken.

Dispute – Lakeview Drive. In reference to a female subject coming to the residence, and not supposed to be around her daughter in reference to a bond condition. She was gone when officers arrived..

Other Law – Eagles Trl. In reference to a woman having civil question regarding child custody. She was given civil remedies.

Dispute – Edwards St. Dispute between a man and his roommates. Investigation led to the man’s arrest for simple battery FV.

Stolen Vehicle – Hill St. A complainant stated his vehicle was stolen, then returned. He named a the suspect and the area searched with negative contact. A subsequent investigation led to the named suspect being ruled out as a suspect.

Suspicious Person – South Madison & Knight St. A named subject was located. He had active warrants and was transported to Walton County Jail.

Gunshot Wound – Tanglewood Lane – A man called in reference to being shot in the toes. Investigation revealed he attempted to force entry into a residence and during the ensuing tussle the resident discharged a .22 caliber round accidentally striking him in the toes. The involved parties have children together but do not live together. He was placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass and Simple Battery. CID notified.

Traffic stop – West Spring Street and Swanson Drive in reference to a named subject being stopped for traffic infraction and found to be in possession of Sch I narcotics, marijuana, cocaine, scales, and two fire arms by a convicted felon. The subject was arrested and transported to the Jail.

Damage To Property – E Washington St: In reference to a woman’s vehicle having 4 tires flatten. She believes her ex-boyfriend was behind it. Report taken.

Dispute – North Broad Street (Church’s Chicken). In reference to two employees arguing over who was in charge. The situation was mediated, and parties separated.

Suicide Attempt – South Broad – A man advised he took a pill during the night in an attempt to kill himself. He requested to be transported to the hospital to get help. Turned over to EMS.

Theft Report – Glen Iris Dr. in reference to a woman wanting to report her dog stolen out of her front yard.