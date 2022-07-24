MPD Reports: Man suffers significant injury in attempting suicide; employee charged with shoplifting food and drinks from grocery store

The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for July 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – W Spring St and Breedlove Dr. Parties were disputing over driving and parking habits. Parties were gone when officers arrived.

Suicide Attempt – South Madison Ave -Named subject jumped from the back deck of the residence, suffering significant injury to the back of his head. Turned over to EMS.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. Subject on location with a violation of probation warrant. Subject transported to WCSO.

EMS Assist – W Spring St; Roses- In reference to a female subject outside the store asking for money, and bleeding from the neck. EMS arrived and all was okay. She went on her way.

Juvenile Problem – Knight Street. In reference to a man stating that 15-year-old left the residence.

Theft Report – W Spring St; Walmart- In reference to subject shoplifting over $100 worth of food and drinks from Walmart during his employment. He was arrested and released on copy and criminal trespassed from Walmart.

Found Property – W Spring St. In reference to a pocketbook that had been found in a shopping cart.

Damage to Property – Store House Court. In reference to juveniles in the area shooting splatter guns. A window of the address was broken. Negative contact with juveniles.

Entering Auto – Armistead Cir- In reference to a SCCY CPX 9mm handgun taken from the complainant’s vehicle possibly on the evening of July 12 or July 13. Report taken.

Dispute – Knight Street in reference to a dispute over a car battery. Both parties on location advised all ok and the caller was not on location.

Dispute – Pine Park / Davis street in reference to a large crowd arguing in the area. No large crowd or dispute located. All ok

Theft Report – Walker Dr. Subject wishing to make a report on unknown female who took his lantern. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St In reference to a named subject on location. Female complainant requested that he be criminal trespassed from this location. The male subject was transported to the Harry’s Marathon and allowed to use officer’s phone to call his mother and arrange for transportation.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St in reference to a group of juveniles on location without permission, they were sent on their way.

Shoplifting – West Spring St. Subject cited and released.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad St & Oak St. Vehicle observed at closed business, attempted to leave when officers went to make contact, driver advised she was picking her children up. One of the subjects in the vehicle was identified as a subject who was arrested last weekend for entering auto.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood Ln, intel provided about a named subject who is out on house arrest conditions of bond and been in violation of the conditions. He was seen standing outside of his residence under the overhang on the front porch. When officers came back around the residence, he was no longer standing outside. Report sent to CID.

Prowler – North Madison Ave. Two named subjects walking through yards and looking into residences. One was arrested for loitering and prowling.

Suspicious Person – East Marable St. Subject located on location after hours appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Prescription drugs were taken and submitted into evidence to be destroyed.

Domestic Violence – Chestnut Ln. In reference to violent domestic on location. Male subject striking the mother of his child and forcing entry into the residence. Victim fled the house. Subject has warrants out of Atlanta PD for Ag Assault with firearm. Residence was cleared with negative contact. Subject fled and his vehicle was found with felony narcotics in the driveway. Warrants taken.

Criminal Trespass – Church St in reference to a subject entered the complainant’s shed. Nothing was stolen.