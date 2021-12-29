MPD Reports: Man who called police to report tripping over a stick arrested on Barrow County warrant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 16 – 23, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff; Apt A. In reference to a male subject on location knocking on doors repeatedly. During investigation, he fled on foot from officers. He was not apprehended. Warrants taken on the subject for loitering and Obstruction.

Suspicious Person – Church Street at Ash Street in reference to a male subject fit the same description of the suspect that ran from call 2. The unknown suspect was tased but then fled on foot.

Domestic Dispute – Hubbard St. Argument over money between a female and male subject. The male was arrested for Criminal Trespass (FV)

EMS Assist – West Spring St in reference to a subject was sleeping in the bathroom floor. He was transported to the hospital because he was intoxicated and wanted to commit suicide. Warrants were issued for his arrest for shoplifting and public drunkenness.

Dispute -McDaniel St @ Pinecrest- Two females arguing, they did not want police assistance and separated.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Hwy 78 – Vehicle stopped for an out-tag light. The driver was arrested for driving without a license.

traffic stop – Highway 78 at Jim Daws Road. In reference to a female subject being stopped for multiple traffic violations. Front seat passenger was found to have a valid warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on domestic violence charges out of Rockdale County. She was arrested and turned over to RCSO Deputies at Black Ink without incident.

Dispute – East Spring Street in reference to a female subject who was causing a disturbance in the Fish store and was refusing to leave. She was criminal trespassed for 5 years and was given I Disorderly Conduct Citation.

Suspicious Person – Ridgeview hospital, In reference to a man who walked off from his family. The man was on scene upon the officers’ arrival.

Other Law – West Spring St In reference to a named subject wanting a report for tripping over a stick. He had a warrant through Barrow County. He was placed under arrest for the warrant and transported to the Walton County jail.