MPD Reports: Mental health issue have subject stumbling into traffic; another walking west in the middle of eastbound lane of Highway 78

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Enter Auto – GW Carver Dr; In reference to a firearm being taken from the vehicle. Report taken.
- Trespassing – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant reported a person living on her unoccupied property for the past year or two. She was advised of available civil remedies.
- Assault – Blaine Street in reference Complainant claimed that subject came over to her residence and attempted to fight her because she was having an affair with her husband.
- Traffic Stop – Highway 78 EB @ George L Pike Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and possession of ecstasy following a traffic stop for a window tint violation. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.
- Suspicious Person – E. Spring Street & S. Madison Avenue. Subject was on the corner, almost stumbling into traffic. He was given a ride to S. Madison Avenue, the personal care home where he lives.
- Other Law – S. Madison Avenue. Caretaker advised she wanted subject gone, due to his attitude. She was advised of remedies, subject left on location.
- Damage To Property – Davis St; Compliant residence. Stepson resides there. He damaged his stepsister’s room. Damage exceeded $500.00. Resident wished to press charges. Warrant taken on subject.
- Probation Violation – Alcovy St; In reference to a subject that a probation violation. Subject was transported to the Walton County jail.
- Burglary in Progress – Southside Lot 110 – Complainant advised that subjects were in a residence they did not have permission to be in. Contact was made with the owner of the residence and it was determined they did have permission. All ok.
- Child Custody Dispute – E. Marable St. – In reference to the father of the child not returning the child as verbally agreed. Report taken and remedies advised.
- Dispute – Ashton Pointe – In reference to a verbal dispute between occupants of buildings. Feuding parties were gone when officers arrived and witnesses refused to speak to the police.
- Dispute – Rosewood Ln. – Verbal dispute over dogs. Situation was mediated.
- Dispute – Towler st. Subject’s ex-boyfriend put a lock on her front door. Remedies given.
- Traffic Stop – S. Broad St. @ E. Washington St. – The vehicle was stopped for an out third brake light. Consent to search the vehicle was given. Approximately 1.13 grams of Methamphetamine was located in a “YooHoo” can within the vehicle. The passenger advised the methamphetamine belonged to him and was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
- Suspicious Person – E Church St; Stonecreek Subdivision: Subject on location picking up equipment. Had rental agreement from Home Depot for skid steer.
- Enter auto – Baron Dr. – In reference to a wallet and airpods being taken from the vehicle. Report taken.
- Warrant Service – Alcovy Street. In reference to a named subject on location with a Probation Violation warrant out of Barrow County. The warrant was confirmed, and the subject was placed under arrest, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.
- Vehicle Accident) N Hammond Dr / Small Wonder Daycare. 2 vehicles. Vehicle left the roadway and flipped striking a single vehicle and causing damage to city water lines.
- Civil Issue – N Hammond Dr- 770 Smoke Shop. Former co-owner came by last date and took a credit card machine that was in his name. According to the complainant the ownership turned over last date. Report requested and remedies were advised.
- Suspicious Vehicle – S Madison Ave. Complainant called in reference to a white male smoking in a vehicle with juveniles, and having a toddler in the front seat. Contact made with subjects at their residence Tall Oaks East. Juveniles were checked and were okay.
- Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy (Publix): a white male walking eastbound in the westbound lane on Hwy78. Contact was made with the man who was out of Loganville. He was transported to Piedmont hospital for a mental evaluation.
