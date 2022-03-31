MPD Reports: Mental health issue have subject stumbling into traffic; another walking west in the middle of eastbound lane of Highway 78

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Enter Auto – GW Carver Dr; In reference to a firearm being taken from the vehicle. Report taken.

Trespassing – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant reported a person living on her unoccupied property for the past year or two. She was advised of available civil remedies.

Assault – Blaine Street in reference Complainant claimed that subject came over to her residence and attempted to fight her because she was having an affair with her husband.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 EB @ George L Pike Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and possession of ecstasy following a traffic stop for a window tint violation. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – E. Spring Street & S. Madison Avenue. Subject was on the corner, almost stumbling into traffic. He was given a ride to S. Madison Avenue, the personal care home where he lives.

Other Law – S. Madison Avenue. Caretaker advised she wanted subject gone, due to his attitude. She was advised of remedies, subject left on location.

Damage To Property – Davis St; Compliant residence. Stepson resides there. He damaged his stepsister’s room. Damage exceeded $500.00. Resident wished to press charges. Warrant taken on subject.

Probation Violation – Alcovy St; In reference to a subject that a probation violation. Subject was transported to the Walton County jail.

Burglary in Progress – Southside Lot 110 – Complainant advised that subjects were in a residence they did not have permission to be in. Contact was made with the owner of the residence and it was determined they did have permission. All ok.

Child Custody Dispute – E. Marable St. – In reference to the father of the child not returning the child as verbally agreed. Report taken and remedies advised.

Dispute – Ashton Pointe – In reference to a verbal dispute between occupants of buildings. Feuding parties were gone when officers arrived and witnesses refused to speak to the police.

Dispute – Rosewood Ln. – Verbal dispute over dogs. Situation was mediated.

Dispute – Towler st. Subject’s ex-boyfriend put a lock on her front door. Remedies given.

Traffic Stop – S. Broad St. @ E. Washington St. – The vehicle was stopped for an out third brake light. Consent to search the vehicle was given. Approximately 1.13 grams of Methamphetamine was located in a “YooHoo” can within the vehicle. The passenger advised the methamphetamine belonged to him and was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Suspicious Person – E Church St; Stonecreek Subdivision: Subject on location picking up equipment. Had rental agreement from Home Depot for skid steer.

Enter auto – Baron Dr. – In reference to a wallet and airpods being taken from the vehicle. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Alcovy Street. In reference to a named subject on location with a Probation Violation warrant out of Barrow County. The warrant was confirmed, and the subject was placed under arrest, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Vehicle Accident) N Hammond Dr / Small Wonder Daycare. 2 vehicles. Vehicle left the roadway and flipped striking a single vehicle and causing damage to city water lines.

Civil Issue – N Hammond Dr- 770 Smoke Shop. Former co-owner came by last date and took a credit card machine that was in his name. According to the complainant the ownership turned over last date. Report requested and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Madison Ave. Complainant called in reference to a white male smoking in a vehicle with juveniles, and having a toddler in the front seat. Contact made with subjects at their residence Tall Oaks East. Juveniles were checked and were okay.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy (Publix): a white male walking eastbound in the westbound lane on Hwy78. Contact was made with the man who was out of Loganville. He was transported to Piedmont hospital for a mental evaluation.