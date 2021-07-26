MPD Reports: Missing person calls, including separate calls for a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Lacy St in reference to complainant wanting a report done for water damage inside the residence and someone turning the power back on in the residence after he had it turned off. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Bryant Rd in reference to a subject was seen attempting to take food from a residence on Bryant road by the Door Dash driver, who flagged me down on South Madison Ave. Contact was made with the subject who advised he wasn’t going to take the food, and that he wanted to go to the hospital so that he could get mental help. He was given a ride to Piedmont Walton.

Suspicious Person – East Spring Street x Felker Street in reference to a subject swinging his hands in front of a vehicle as they passed him on East Spring Street near Felker Street. He appeared irate and was detained until further information was gathered. It was determined that all was ok and that he was hot and walking home and that was the extent of his anger. Nothing further.

EMS Assist – Walton Rd. In reference to male subject having issues breathing. Subject refused medical treatment due to a female subject taken into custody for her active warrant out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Wanted Person – Walton Rd. The above female subject was on scene of the EMS assist call and was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant out of the WCSO. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 at Alcovy Bridge. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. During investigation, over 1 pound of marijuana was recovered, methamphetamine, and (2) drug related objects, after investigation the driver was was taken into custody for Poss. of SCH I, Poss. Of. SCH II, Poss. or Use of Drug related objects, and a warrant out of WCSO. The male subject was transported the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Traffic Stop – Felker Street / East Washington – in reference to a white Chevrolet Tahoe stopped for failure to maintain lane. Further investigation led to the arrest of a subject for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Warrant Check – 140 Blaine St. in reference to a named subject. He was arrested for the warrant and transported to WCSO.

Shopping Lifting – W. Spring St. – In reference to a female in her early 20s who stole a dress. Report taken.

140 Blaine St: Complainant reported an alleged sexual assault from her ex-husband. Report taken and referred to investigation.

Missing Person – S. Broad St – a 5-year-old juvenile who was located and turned over to her mother. All ok.

Missing Person – Carver Dr. In reference to a missing 1-year-old juvenile. Juvenile was located. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Carver Dr. A name female was on scene of a missing persons call. She was taken into custody for a parole violation, disorderly conduct warrant out of Monroe PD. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident.