MPD Reports: Mother calls police on 5-year-old acting out; subjects fishing in Matthews Park without a fishing license

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period June 17 – 24, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – South Madison / Fambrough Street subject standing next to the store getting wifi to make phone calls. He was sent on his way.

Dispute – W. Springs St. Waffle House. Dispute between employee and customer. Customers were issued CT warnings. They left without incident.

Fish & Game – Mathews Park. Officer found several males on location fishing without a valid fishing license. Males advised of Georgia Fishing Laws and removed from the property for the day.

Fire Assist – Olympian Way. – In reference to smoke coming from the refrigerator. A potholder was set on the stove and caught fire. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Traffic Offense -Ash St: A subject from Winder was arrested for driving on a suspended license and giving a false name to officers following an obstructed tag and failure to maintain lane traffic stop. The subject also had active warrants out of Barrow County. The was confirmed and the agency wished to place a hold.

Civil Issue – Cook St. complainant stating that he was given the wrong keys to the house he was renting, and he found the backdoor was open but nothing was damaged. Report taken.

Civil issue. Temporary Protection Order – S. Broad St. Met with subject at Wells Fargo Bank in reference to a TPO and a civil issue. The subject was advised to speak with Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to the location of the incident.

Firearms – Baron Dr. – In reference to several shots heard in the area. The area was checked with negative contact with anyone shooting.

Juvenile Problem – Green St. Complainant requested to meet with an officer in reference to her 5-year-old not listening. The complainant was advised of remedies in reference to her 5-year-old acting out of order.

Damage to Property – Park St. – In reference to damage to the complainants’ vehicle. The complainant was unfamiliar with how or when the damage occurred.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at S Hammond Dr. The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for defective equipment, expired tag, disorderly conduct, D.U.I. of alcohol, open container, and poss. of marijuana. The subject was transported to the WCSO jail without further incident. Report taken.