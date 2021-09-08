MPD Reports: Motorcycle pursuit; jewelry stolen; truancy and father wants to charge son for stealing his car

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 26 – Sept. 2, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been splint into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – S Broad St – In reference to subject having a dispute with her landlord. Landlord allegedly locked subject out of her residence and barricaded herself inside. Forcible entry was made with permission from subject. Landlord was not inside. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Subject had a Black G2 Taurus 9MM taken from his vehicle. He did not have the serial number. Report taken.

Theft Report) 334 Walker Dr. Complainant advised his deceased wife jewelry was stolen. While on scene, the suspect was contacted. After investigation, all jewelry was returned to the complainant and charges were denied. Report taken

Vehicle Pursuit) E Marable St at Union St Motorcycle was observed with no tag. Motorcycle was driving at high rate of speed, failing to maintain lane and reckless driving. Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle fled. The pursuit went up to Mt. Vernon and then was terminated by 356 at HWY 138 and Cannon Farm Rd due to losing contact. Report taken. Vehicle pursuit form completed.

0442 Hours (Unsecure Building) 813 N Broad St side building front door left ajar, building cleared, no one inside, all appeared ok

0746 Hours (Lockout Vehicle) 1532 S Broad St (Marathon): In reference to keys left in the vehicle. Vehicle opened. No damage.

0849 Hours (Truancy) 1450 S Broad St Lot 165: In reference to two subjects refusing to go to school. A woman was advise remedies also that the SRO of Walnut Grove High School was made aware of the issue.

Dispute) 2040 West Spring Street; Murphy USA. A named subject was criminally trespassed after causing a disturbance while trying to buy cigarettes.

Welfare Check) 143 West Spring Street In reference to the complainant have not heard from the people that reside at the residence in several weeks. The complainant was advised what happened to the family.

Wanted Person) 226 Alcovy St in reference to a subject having a probation violation warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Civil Issue) 140 Blaine Street in reference to a man wanting to press charges on his son not returning his car. Civil remedies advised.

Threats – Stewart Ct- Estranged Husband has sent complainant text messages stating acts of violence. Suspect does not live in the State of GA. Complainant was advised to obtain a Temporary Protection Order if able.

Dispute – Tigers Way, two parties disputing over family issues. Both are brothers who reside with their mother. No signs of a physical dispute was observed, situation meditated.

Dispute – Storehouse Ct, Between two parties. Complainant advised subject kept ringing her doorbell and calling from a private number. Active TPO against the subject. She was advised to contact 911 if he returned and attempt to record him at her front door.