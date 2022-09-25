MPD Reports: Motorcyclist arrested after laying down his bike on Hwy 138 during police pursuit

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first Part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/City Limits – In reference to a motorcycle coming from the county speeding. Negative contact.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Court – Named female subject requested Officers to her residence due to a theft. Upon arrival it was determined no theft had taken place.

Shoplifting – Quality Foods: Named subject was arrested for theft by shoplifting. He was transported to the police department where he was fingerprinted and released on a copy of his citation without issue.

Entering Auto – Walton Road in reference to a subject entered an unlocked vehicle and ransacked it. Nothing was stolen and the complainant did not want a report done.

Warrant Service – Monroe PD -Female subject was arrested for an outstanding probation warrant. Report taken.

Stolen Tag – Douglas Street – In reference to a tag stolen on the previous date. After reviewing Flock cameras, it was determined the theft occurred in another jurisdiction. Victim was notified of the proper process.

Theft – Tractor Supply: In reference to a black Chevrolet Silverado stealing pallets from behind the business. The manager requested an extra patrol. Report taken.

Damage To Property – Nowell Street – In reference to the complainant’s passenger side mirror being side swiped by a motorcycle. It was determined the offense took place at HD Atha and Hwy 138. Turned over to GSP

Dispute – 6th Street in reference to a welfare check on a 14-year-old and his father. All okay.

Suicide Threat – Cook Place in reference to female subject wanted to cut herself. She agreed to go with her brother to the hospital.

Suicide Threats – Store House Ct – Third party caller advised male on location wanted to harm himself. It was determined that the party was not on location.

Area Check – Fairway Dr. Officer patrolled the area and no traffic violations were observed. All was ok. Theft Report – W Creek Cir. in reference to a bike was stolen around 1500 hours. Report taken

Dispute – E Marable Lane: Verbal dispute between two female subjects over bond conditions. All was ok.

Area Check – Washington St in reference to two males and a female arguing. Negative contact.

Mental Patient – In reference to the complainant’s neighbor wandering onto her property and turning her water on. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Downtown – In reference to a named 15-year-old acting suspiciously in the downtown area. Contact was made with him and the area was checked without evidence of entering autos occurring. He was picked up from the scene by his mother.

Dispute – Tall Oaks ln – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and her ex-boyfriend. Remedies advised.

Damage To Property – Popeyes – In reference to a vehicle striking the drive-through menu. Report taken. The complainant advised she would request a follow-up when she could obtain camera footage.

Other Law – Ridge Rd – In reference to a female complainant wanting to report her neighbor tampering with her Ring Camera. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation – The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Transported to Walton County jail.

Agency assist – Monroe Units assisted with Walton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit of a motorcycle. The driver was taken into custody after laying his bike down on Hwy 138.