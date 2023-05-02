MPD Reports: Motorcyclist crashes while popping a wheelie passing cops, cited for reckless driving

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 20 – 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Demented Person – Huddle House – Named female was on location and having a mental episode. She was transported to Advantage in Athens.

Reckless Driving – W. Spring St. @ Pinecrest Dr.- While handling another call, a motorcycle passed units, while accelerating at a high rate of speed and proceeded to pop a wheelie. The rider did not complete said wheelie and crashed in the intersection. Rider was cited for reckless driving. Report completed.

Juvenile complaint – Pine Park Drive in reference to an 11-year-old not listening to his mother and left the apartment for a few minutes.

Shoplifting – Chevron S Broad St- In reference to a white female taking a drink and several candy bars. Female gone when officers arrived. A vigorous search was done in the area in which officers had negative contact.

Found Property – Chevron S Broad St – In reference to Officer locating a wallet. Owner of wallet was contacted and she advised she would be en route to pick it up.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr- In reference to a black Kia passenger car hitting a building column outside. Vehicle and driver were gone when officers arrived.

Warrant Attempt – E Washington St – Attempt to locate male subject. No APT number associated with subject, negative contact.

Dispute – Pine Park; – In reference to male hitting his stepdad with a door. He was arrested and charged with FV Simple Battery and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office without issue.

Shots Fired – Magnolia Ter. – Complainant did not want to meet, spoke with a subject that was outside when riding through the area. They gave me the name of a subject as the subject who allegedly fired two shots in the air. Area checked but no shell casings located.

Civil Issue – N Broad St. – Male subject called in reference to not being able to get his money back for a room he paid for that he deemed not suitable to sleep in. Remedies advised.

Hit and Run – N Broad St. – In reference to a Silver Chevy struck by a Gray GMC Yukon. GMC was gone when officers arrived.

Other Law – S. Broad St- In reference to a female subject calling stating that her vehicle’s car alarm was going off for a period of approx. 10 minutes. No entry was made to the vehicle and no items taken.

Prowler – Springdale Rd – In reference to the complaint hearing something outside on her porch. It was determined to be a large raccoon that fled on foot upon officer arrival. All was okay on sight.

Disturbance – Springer ln. – Reference to a large party. Crowd cleared out upon officer arrival.

Dispute – New Lacy – Female subject called in reference to a named subject taking her phone. She denied pressing charges. Officers checked the area for the male and had negative contact. The phone was later returned.

Suspicious Vehicle – Al’s Discount Tire – A vehicle was sitting in the parking lot of Al’s Discount tire checked with the driver of the vehicle, driver stated had a flat and was waiting for the tire shop to open. Tire on the right front was flat. All was okay

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Monroe Police Department- Stolen vehicle recovered by Athens Clarke County Police. Vehicle was towed to MPD for crime scene processing. Supplemental report completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – In reference to a burgundy Mustang weaving in and out of traffic on highway 78 westbound. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Unisia Dr – Vehicle stopped for equipment violations, the driver was arrested for multiple warrants out of Atlanta and giving false name and date of birth. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Animal complaint – Meadow Walk Drive in reference to a kitten stuck under a deck.

Damage to Property – Diva Nails. Drivers had already exchanged information and requested a damage to property report, report completed.

Welfare Check – Tall Oaks E- In reference to the complainant wanting a welfare check on children. Negative contact was made with anyone at the residence.

Civil Issue – W Marable St- In reference to the complainant stating his ex-girlfriend had some of his belongings. The complainant advised where her car was parked, which is outside city limits, and requested an officer retrieve his belongings for him. Civil remedies were advised and the complainant stated “you were no help”

Shots Fired – Walker Drive – Complainant advised subjects were shooting guns behind a residence. It was determined that the subjects were working on a house using tools not shooting guns.

Entering Auto – Felker Park – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being entered. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Walker Drive, Officers responded due to a raccoon, possibly rabid, attacking the Complainant’s chickens. DNR was contacted before putting the Rabid Raccoon down. Raccoon was dispatched and placed into two plastic bags.

Trespassing – B Wheelhouse Ln- In reference to people un boarding the location. Contact was made with them; they advised they were hired to remove the boards. The work order is confirmed.

Illegal Parking – Lacy St. – In reference to a white Camaro parked in front of apartment A. Complainant did not provide a name and did not wish to meet with officers. The area was checked, and there were no vehicles parked in front of apartment A.

Illegal parking – Aycock Ave – In reference to tractor-trailers illegally parked. Subjects were advised to move.

Suspicious vehicle – Charlotte Rowell – Called in by WCFD in reference to a silver van failing to maintain lane. The area was checked no contact.