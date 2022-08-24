MPD Reports: Motorists lay drag on roads & parking lots; bicyclist drives loader into lake and causes $3,500 damage at construction site

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assault report – Hwy 138; Checkers: In reference to a female subject advising she was assaulted by another female subject Near GW Carver. She was advised of the pre-trial warrant application process and advised of remedies. Report taken.

Drag racing – Monroe Airport – No contact with or evidence of anyone drag racing in the area.

Loud Music – Marable Ct.- In reference to loud music in the area.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Ln; – In reference to a female subject verbally arguing with her boyfriend, wanting him to leave the residence due to him being intoxicated and loud. Remedies were advised.

Dispute – GW Carver- Complainant wanted to retrieve items from the residence, his girlfriend said he could get what he needed. All okay.

Dispute – Hwy 78; Waffle house: Complainant advised 2 male subjects and 2 female subject walked into the restaurant being rude and when asked to leave they refused. The complainant advised when 911 was called the party left. Negative contact was made.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St & Walker St. – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. The driver was arrested for driving without a license, vehicle was turned over to a coworker. The driver was transported to the MPD, fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Disturbing the peace – Tanglewood Dr. Complainant advised of an unknown apartment playing loud music. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Tree down – W Highland Ave. & W Spring St: Large tree limb hanging over roadway being supported by phone cables. Monroe utilities and Fire responded and cleared the roadway. Follow-up will be conducted Monday to remove the remaining tree limb.

Damage to Property – Lacy Street – Complainant advised someone keyed her vehicle during the night. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Michael Etchison Road. An unknown individual rode a bicycle through the construction site and drove a wheeled loader into a lake. $3,500 worth of damage occurred; report taken.

Civil Issue – Blaine St. Male subject reported a tenant had not given him a key to their business. He was advised of the civil nature and to contact Magistrate court.

Dispute – Kendall Court. In reference to the complainant and son arguing. The son was gone upon officer arrival.

Rape – MPD. Subjects mother advised her daughter was raped back in April. Report taken.

Dispute – South Madison Avenue. Situation mediated.

Forgery – MPD. Male subject reported that a check was mailed to the GA Dept. of Labor and an individual wrote over the check for $9700. Bank requested a report due to their fraud services handling the incident.

Other Law – Cherokee Avenue. In reference to the complainant stating his Amazon package was not delivered. All okay.

Speeding vehicle – Hwy 78/ Unisia Dr in reference to a white Dodge Charger laying drag in the intersection. Negative contact made.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78 in reference to speeding vehicle. Negative contact made.

Damage to Property – W Spring St; Walmart: Driver of a Ford F-250 was entering Walmart from the Charlotte Rowell Blvd. entrance pulling into the Murphy’s gas station. The driver advised he did not see the stop sign and struck it. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Dollar Tree. Complainant advised of a white passenger car laying drag in the Home Depot parking lot. Area checked and negative contact was made.

Juvenile complaint – Michael Cir: In reference to a woman advising her son was being disrespectful and fled the residence. He was later located, and remedies were advised. Report taken.

Other Law – Bridgeport Place. Complainant stated that there was blood in one of his outdoor trash bins. A red viscous liquid was observed. Complainant was advised to call if any further suspicious activity was observed.

Suspicious Activity – Greenwood Dr. Complainant stated she was visually impaired but saw a flashlight in someone’s yard. Negative contact.