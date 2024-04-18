MPD Reports: MPD K-9 assists in tracking suspect from an armed robbery; free phone scam; shoplifting and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 4, 2024 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Huddle House- In reference to a male subject refusing to pay for a meal and refusing to leave. He paid his bill and left the location.

EMS Assist – S Broad Street, – In reference to subject having heart issues. Subject was turned over to EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St @ Etten Dr. – In reference to an officer being flagged down while on a traffic stop by a pedestrian. Subject requested for his identification be ran to see if he had a warrant. A GCIC return showed that he didn’t not have a warrant.

Warrant Attempt – W. Spring St.; Haven Inn – After subject returned to the Haven Inn, a late return in GCIC showed that the subject from the call above did have an active warrant out of Fulton County. Contact was made with the subject in Room 205. He actively resisted being detained while the warrant was confirmed. MHe was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damage to Property – Masters Dr. – In reference to subject’s white BMW being damaged by her

daughter’s friends while she was away on business. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Walker Drive at Alcovy Street – In reference to female subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. She was found to have an outstanding felony probation warrant for her arrest out of Miami Dade Florida. She was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Assault – Wall St. @ Davis St.- Two parties saying each assaulted them. No probable cause established, remedies advised.

Fight/Verbal Altercation – A Davis St. – In reference to a report of a fight between two parties. There was no fight, but a verbal altercation occurred. All OK on location.

Scam Report – Plaza Trace – The complaint was that a black female was going door to door stating that she was giving out free phones. The complainant obtained one of the cell phones from the subject and she was not given a phone number for the phone nor a password. She had given minimal personal information to the subject but was given remedies on how to keep her identity safe and a block on her credit.

Agency Assist – Cannon Drive – In reference to an Armed Robbery that occurred. The suspect was armed with a handgun and took approximately $3,000.00. K9 was requested to track the subject that fled on foot. Demon was able to locate the track, the mask the subjects dropped was located and turned over to Social Circle PD.

Traffic Stop -Vehicle was stopped for failure to signal and registration showing no valid insurance.

Firearms – Baron Drive – In reference to 6-8 gunshots heard, unknown vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Area check conducted, no shell casing recovered, or damage observed.

Harassing calls – N Madison Ave: In reference to the complainant advising her ex-boyfriend was sending harassing messages via text. Complainant was explained the Temporary Protection Order process and remedies were advised.

Domestic – Davis Street; In reference to a domestic dispute between subject and a named male subject. The male subject was arrested for FVA Criminal Trespass, Obstruction, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of Sch. ll. He was transported to WCSO after fingerprints without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring Street @ Marathon; In reference to complaint wanting to report an unknown driver flashing a weapon at them. Complainant and subject were gone when officers arrived..

Shoplifting – Bold Springs Rd @ Allstar; In reference to the owner reported that a customer stole a large vape device from the front counter of the store. Video footage was taken and a warrant was taken for the suspect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

