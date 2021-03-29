MPD Reports: Naked man in the street allegedly suffering from magic mushroom intoxication

The Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 18 – 25, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Highland Creek Dr Subject receiving threats from ex-boyfriend, report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr to a dispute between two subjects, situation mediated, all ok

Suspicious Person) Plaza Dr/Plaza Trc -Multiple callers in reference to a white male subject naked in the street. Contact made with the subject suffering from Psilocybin (magic mushroom) intoxication. He was checked by EMS and released to family on copy of a disorderly conduct citation.

Child Custody – W Spring St in reference to complainant not receiving his daughter from his ex-wife, report taken.

Traffic Offense – East Spring St & North Madison Ave. Reference to a grey Dodge Charger stopped for non-functioning tag light. Further investigation led to the arrest of a subject for possession of Schedule V Promethazine.

Welfare Check – Knight St. Complainant requested a welfare check on a female. During the welfare check, it was found that a male on location had an active warrant out of Walton County. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail.

Disabled Vehicle – North Broad St/East Spring St – in reference to a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. The vehicle hit a curb causing damage to the passenger side wheels. The driver of said vehicle, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Dr -Reference to a black male wearing a hoodie knocking on complainant’s door. The subject was an intoxicated guest of a neighboring apartment who was lost. All OK

Found Property – South Broad Street (MPD): In reference to a cell phone being located at the intersection of McDaniel St / Breedlove Dr. The property was returned to the owner.

Person Armed – West Spring Street suspect showed the complainant his pistol while it was in his holster during a verbal argument. During the incident there was no crime committed.

Theft – Plaza Dr (Your Extra Attic): In reference to the complainant discovering that his catalytic converter was missing from his 1993 Buick roadmaster. Report made.

Property Damage – E Marable Street in reference to damage to a fence said a subject damaged his fence last night and he wanted a police report

Property Damage – Woodland Road. Complainant reported her mailbox damaged sometime over the night. Report taken.

Harassing Call – Perry Street: Subbject receiving text messages and calls from a phone number that belongs to his grandfather. report made.

Entering Auto – Highway 78. In reference to the complainant stating her vehicle may have been entered at Walmart in Monroe Ga. this morning sometime between the hours of 1000 and 1200. A checkbook is missing from the vehicle. Report taken.