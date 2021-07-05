MPD Reports: Not a good idea to complain to police about neighborhood fireworks if you have an outstanding warrant; Juveniles charged in pizza heist

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 24 – July 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note, an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Shamrock Dr. Neighbors disputing about fireworks being shot at Shamrock Dr. Complainant arrested for outstanding warrants.

Suspicious Person – City Hall. A suspect was observed drinking from the City Hall water fountain. He was arrested on active warrants out of Greene and Hall County.

Warrant – Kendall Ct in reference to a subject being on location with active warrants. He was located inside the residence and transported to the jail.

Gas Dive Off – West Spring Street in reference to two different gas drive off by the same subject. Report Made.

Disturbing the Peace – Glen Iris Dr in reference to vehicles in the roadway. Made contact with subjects at Glen Iris and had them reposition the vehicles.

Theft Report – Armistead Cir. Reference to complainant reporting her Ring security camera being stolen approximately 1 month prior by a named suspect. Further investigation led to the arrest of another subject being arrested for theft by receiving stolen property. Stolen property was returned to the complainant.

Dispute – Harris St x Church St. Called advised 5 males were fighting and 1 was lying on the ground unconscious. Upon officer’s arrival, there were no involved parties but a substantial amount of blood on the ground near Jack Peters. Report made.

Juvenile Complaint – Tanglewood Dt. Complainant stated juveniles in the neighborhood trying to fight her children. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person -subject on location looking and trying to get into other people’s vehicle. A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and loitering.

Theft Report – West Spring St. Complainant reporting a young W/M had stolen the delivery bag of pizzas from her on Glenn Iris. Contact was made with three juveniles and one 17 y/o male. The 17-year-old was arrested for robbery (party to crime). Juvenile complaints filed on the three juveniles in reference to the robbery. Attempted contact with Department of Juvenile Justice, no contact made.